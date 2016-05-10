       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Detour Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2016 Results

ID: 499032
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") plans to release its third quarter 2016 financial and operating results after markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, followed by a conference call the next morning.

The Company also takes this opportunity to report that the west end of the Detour Lake pit was successfully dewatered on September 24 and mining of the Calcite Zone has resumed (refer to news release dated September 6, 2016).

Q3 2016 Results Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 to discuss the results.

Webcast access: via the Company website at (details on home page)

Telephone access:

A playback will be available until November 30, 2016 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 00853. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

Contacts:
Detour Gold Corporation
Paul Martin
President and CEO
(416) 304.0800

Detour Gold Corporation
Laurie Gaborit
Director Investor Relations
(416) 304.0581



More information:
http://www.detourgold.com



Keywords (optional):

detour-gold, detour-lake-mine, dgc, tsx, q3-results, financials, third-quarter, earnings, release,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/05/2016 - 21:00
Language: English
News-ID 499032
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Detour Gold Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 14

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.774
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 201


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z