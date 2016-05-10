Detour Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") plans to release its third quarter 2016 financial and operating results after markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, followed by a conference call the next morning.
The Company also takes this opportunity to report that the west end of the Detour Lake pit was successfully dewatered on September 24 and mining of the Calcite Zone has resumed (refer to news release dated September 6, 2016).
Q3 2016 Results Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 to discuss the results.
Webcast access: via the Company website at (details on home page)
Telephone access:
A playback will be available until November 30, 2016 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 00853. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.
About Detour Gold
Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.
Contacts:
Detour Gold Corporation
Paul Martin
President and CEO
(416) 304.0800
Detour Gold Corporation
Laurie Gaborit
Director Investor Relations
(416) 304.0581
More information:
http://www.detourgold.com
Date: 10/05/2016 - 21:00
Language: English
News-ID 499032
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Detour Gold Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 14
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.774
|Registriert Heute:
|16
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|201
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.