Bacanora Provides Operations Update

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- BACANORA MINERALS LTD. ("Bacanora" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BCN)(AIM: BCN), the Canadian and London listed lithium exploration and development company focused on Mexico, is pleased to provide an update regarding the operational progress made at the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico ("Sonora" or the "Project"). A Feasibility Study ("FS") at the Project, led by its experienced lithium team, is on track to be delivered in late Q1 2017 in line with Bacanora's strategy to independently develop Sonora into a world class lithium carbonate operation, with previously announced attractive production economics.

Recent Developments:

(1) LCE is the industry standard terminology for, and is equivalent to, Li2CO3. 1 ppm Li metal is equivalent to 5.32 ppm LCE / Li2CO3.. Use of LCE is to provide data comparable with industry reports and assumes complete conversion of lithium in clays with no recovery or process losses.

Bacanora CEO Peter Secker said, "The Sonora Lithium Project has demonstrated its potential to deliver high grade lithium carbonate to the market with operating costs which could position it very favorably in comparison to its peers. The team continues to prove that it has the lithium operations and mine development expertise to attain key milestones and incrementally build project and shareholder value, something recognised by the Company's institutional backing."

"We have demonstrated our ability to produce battery grade lithium carbonate at our wholly-owned pilot plant in Hermosillo, Mexico and also confirmed that the deposit is both long life and scalable, positioning it to supply the rapidly growing market for lithium carbonate, at a comparatively low cost, for over 20 years. The continued growth of the electric vehicle, combined with the commercial developments being made in delivering large-scale renewable energy storage capacity makes the lithium carbonate market a compelling place to do business. Accordingly, our in-house operations, both current and future, are dedicated to ensuring that we secure the right development path to deliver the best possible product at the lowest possible price."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

ABOUT BACANORA:

Bacanora is a Canadian and London listed minerals explorer (TSX-V: BCN and AIM: BCN). The Company explores and develops industrial mineral projects, with a primary focus on lithium. The Sonora Lithium Project, which consists of ten mining concession areas covering approximately 100 thousand hectares in the northeast of Sonora State. The Company, through drilling and exploration work to date, has established an Indicated Mineral Resource (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) of 4.5 million tonnes (lithium carbonate equivalent) and 2.7 million tonnes Inferred. A Pre-Feasibility Study completed in Q1 2016 demonstrated the positive economics associated with becoming a 35,000 tpa lithium carbonate and 50,000 tpa SOP producer in Mexico. The Company is led by a team with lithium expertise which have proven mine development, construction and operational experience.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: commodity price volatility; general economic conditions in Canada, the United States, Mexico and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Bacanora Minerals Ltd.

Peter Secker

CEO





Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nomad

Sandy Jamieson/Liam Murray

+44 (0) 20 7148 7900



Numis Securities Ltd., Broker

John Prior/James Black/Paul Gillam

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000



St Brides Partners, Financial PR Adviser

Frank Buhagiar/ Elisabeth Cowell

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177





More information:

http://www.bacanoraminerals.com/



PressRelease by

Bacanora Minerals Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 21:09

Language: English

News-ID 499033

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bacanora Minerals Ltd.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease