SmartREIT Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Smart Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2016 on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.

SmartREIT will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartREIT's senior management.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-800-524-8950. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating. A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, November 3, 2016 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (ET) through to 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 10, 2016. To access the recording, please call 1-888-203-1112 and enter the Replay Passcode 3902820#.

About SmartREIT

SmartREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets in excess of $8.6 billion. It owns and manages in excess of 31 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartREIT is a joint-venture partner in the Toronto and Montreal Premium Outlets with Simon Property Group. SmartREIT's core vision is to provide a value-oriented shopping experience in all forms to Canadian consumers and over time create high quality mixed use developments in urban settings.

With SmartREIT's 2015 acquisition of SmartCentres, SmartREIT has transformed into a fully integrated real estate provider. SmartREIT and SmartCentres have had a long and successful alliance, helping to provide Canadians with value-focused retail shopping centres across the country. Now, the alliance has grown even stronger, the result is a fully integrated real estate provider with expertise in planning, development, leasing, operations and construction - all under one roof. For more information on SmartREIT, visit .

Huw Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust

Peter Sweeney

Chief Financial Officer

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust

