APT Systems Reports Second Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- . (OTC PINK: APTY), a publicly traded, fully reporting company in the FinTech software sector, announced today that the Company filed its second quarterly review. According to the report, the Company effectively followed through with its corporate strategy to fund trading accounts for software testing. In this quarter, testing was conducted in the month of July and yielded an unrealized gain. Profits generated last quarter were represented in the month of May.

Strategically, management's agreement to acquire the proprietary Global Trader software this summer demonstrates the Company's determination to drive progress in the mobile trading software industry. The Company's plan is to continue indicator evaluation and exploration of strategies in live trading accounts for the next quarter, and anticipates continued positive feedback and the further refinement of results.

"It has been an eventful quarter, as we have strived to develop momentum and make headway towards the development of our trading platform and Company," said Glenda Dowie, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident that we will show further progress in the coming quarters."

Following the end of the second quarter, the Company also permitted a portion of its debt to be converted to provide for added liquidity within the OTC traded markets. The complete filings are available for viewing at the sec.gov and otcmarkets.com sites.

APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools with a focus on handheld devices while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APTY may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Glenda Dowie



President & CEO

APT SYSTEMS, INC

Phone: 415-200-1105

APT Systems, Inc

Firma: APT Systems, Inc

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





