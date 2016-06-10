PSB Academy Expands Footprint in Asia With NTC Group Cambodia Partnership

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- (PSBA), one of Singapore's leading private education institutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NTC Group, a leading private education community in Cambodia.

The agreement covers a three-year partnership that highlights areas of cooperation with respect to the adaptation of PSBA's educational frameworks and ideas for the development of academic courses and workshops for NTC Group's five institutions in Cambodia, the provision of training and development opportunities for NTC staff and students which includes the opportunity to apply for PSBA's merit scholarships, as well as the facilitation meaningful cultural exchange between students from each campus.

This partnership reinforces PSBA's growth momentum across Asia, where it -- in response to the academy's unique approach to quality, industry-ready higher education -- has established four other colleges in Vietnam and China, and comes at the back of further expansions in Singapore with a new 100,000+ square foot campus in the heart of the city-state.

"Anticipating double-digit growth this year, we announced our expansion in Singapore with a city campus in Marina Square, and this partnership with NTC Group marks another great milestone in our development in Asia, in response to growing demand from students in the region for PSBA's approach to grooming graduates for the future economy. PSBA is scaling from a solid track record of graduating students who are sought after by industry and with NTC, we look forward to bringing our unique brand of industry-ready education to the 35,000 students who will be ready to tackle the demands of the future workforce in Cambodia," said Viva Sinniah, Executive Chairman, PSB Academy.

"This partnership with PSB Academy is testament to our commitment to being one of the leading educational communities in Cambodia by providing quality education for both our local and foreign students. With PSB Academy's proven track record of grooming industry-ready students, we are confident that our student community will benefit from the institution's modern teaching methods and sharing avenues for collaborative learning with both teachers and students from Singapore," said Oknha Chea Thilay, General Director, NTC Group, Cambodia.

Viva Sinniah, Executive Chairman PSB Academy and Oknha Chea Thilay, General Director NTC Group marks PSB Academy's expansion into Cambodia

Productivity is at the heart of PSB Academy. Once known as the Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy today ranks as one of Singapore's leading private education institutions. Our full-time and part-time diploma, degree and post-graduate programs focus on what really matters: performance in the real-world. We aim to appeal to millennials looking for an industry-ready education as well as early to mid-career professionals looking to upgrade themselves.

We have over 300 part-time and full-time lecturers delivering lessons to over 11,000 local and international students. Our main campus is situated at Delta and our city campus is in Marina Square. Learn more at: .

NTC GROUP is committed to being one of the leading educational communities in Cambodia that is locally and internationally recognized for the formal and non-formal education that are being offered to Cambodians and non-Cambodians, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, in the development of human resources in Cambodia.

