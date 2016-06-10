Stay With Airwheel Smart foldable electric bike with app, Say Goodbye to Traffic Jam

A chance that can separate them is a thing worth celebrating. For example, traffic jam, I believe nobody feel pity to say goodbye to it.

(firmenpresse) - There is a survey showing that traffic jam affects the emotions of travelers, making them agitated and fractious. These negative emotions will influence the daily lives of the travelers. Traffic jam stays with us for a long time. But actually we dont like it at all. Lets say goodbye to it. In order to solve the serious problem of traffic jam, Airwheel e bike emerges and becomes one of the most widely anticipated new transports. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656



Quality and safety matter when ride a vehicle. Airwheel folding electric bicycles select and use the famous brand tire. This kind of tire is durable and serviceable. Its road holding capability is 3.8 times of the common tire, in consequent, the braking distance of Airwheel e bike is shorter. You can ride it in any road conditions. For those office workers who have to travel in rush hours, Airwheel electric bike is very necessary and useful. The comfortable and convenient rush hours without traffic jam make them in good working conditions and provide them the best life quality. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/779225570110386176



You dont have to worry about the quality problem of Airwheel foldable electric bike. Because the body is made of high-performance aluminum alloy. As everyone knows, Airwheel foldable e bike is a kind of low-carbon transport which helps solve the problem of traffic jam and tail gas emission. And aluminum alloy is lighter than other materials. Although it is light, it is not weak at all. It can sustain crash and be tolerance to high-temperature and corrosion. Therefore, it reduces the whole weight of the electric powered bicycle and makes it easy to carry, especially the E3 designed in innovative double O that is conducive to folding. Its folding size is 474mm×399mm×374mm, hence, it is also named as a folding electric bike . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ





With such a reliable and safe transport partner, you can say goodbye to traffic jam happily.



