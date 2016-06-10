Say Goodbye to Public Rental Bicycles, and Welcome the Airwheel Smart E bikes 300w

In order to realize the goal of low-carbon traveling pervasively, there are some problems existing in the public bicycle rental system established by the government. Renting is inferior to self-driving.

(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, low-carbon travelling is a new life concept and trip mode that is highly praised. In order to promote this blue print which marks the progress of urban civilization smoothly, local governments have built the public bicycle renting system, hoping to implement the decisions made by the central government to strengthen the construction of ecological civilization. Renting is inferior to self-driving. Why not try the low-carbon Airwheel folding electric bike . https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/779225570110386176



Public rental bicycles is to make the mass convenient to travel in a low-carbon way, release the traffic pressure of the city and encourage the urban residents to do physical exercises in order to invigorate health effectively. However, in terms of actual operation, a great number of problems emerged accompanied by public bicycle renting system including the high rate of the damage, the difficulty of borrowing and returning in peak hour, and inequality of the networks distribution. Obviously, the plan of the system cannot tackle the problem of "the last kilometer" effectively. Therefore, is there any other way that can replace the project? The answer comes to Airwheel e bike



And Airwheel electric folding bike can achieve the same effect. They are coupled with car-level Li-ion battery set to guarantee the power supply. Airwheel foldable e bike is driven electrically which can regarded to be totally non-pollution, zero-emission, and low-carbon travelling. Other than that, multiple folding system is to provide riders a brand-new riding experience, for inatnce, E3 backpack electric bike, with the folding size 474mm×399mm×374mm only weighs 12.5kg. The innovative double O design is conducive to folding. Airwheel e bike makes riding labor-saving and efficient with 20km/h. The built-out modular battery design with USB port empowers its e bike to play a versatile role. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ





It is widely recognized that public bicycle could be borrowed and returned at any time, which allows people not to be worried about parking. However, Airwheel E6 and E3 electric bikes perform better in that they can be ridden and stopped conveniently due to their portable sizes.



