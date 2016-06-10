Why Is Airwheel E-Series intelligent folding urban ebike So Prevalent?

After many years of unremitting efforts, Airwheel has successfully developed electric assist bicycles and introduced them into market. Why Is Airwheel E-series folding electric bike so prevalent?

(firmenpresse) - After many years of unremitting efforts, Airwheel has successfully developed e bike and introduced them into market. Collecting the most powerful performance of former models, the latest E6 and E3 are equipped with the most amazing designing idea. Therefore, from the point of technology and design, E6 and E3 intelligent e bikes could be regarded as the king of Airwheel. Smart and foldable electric bikeadvocates light- weight and convenience. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133173192523777



The frame of Airwheel is made of aviation aluminum, featured by shock resistance. It can be easily stored into small place thanks to the multiple folding system. Mini and light, Airwheel electric powered bicycle is your handy transport. They select a ventilated rubber saddle in innovative left-right design. Whatever your body shape is, it guarantees balanced force on hips so as to bring a more comfortable riding experience. 300W powerful customized high performance hub motor, integrating the electrical power drive system, transmission device and the electrical braking system to the 8inch wheels, offers more powerful and stable force. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/779225570110386176



Speaking of the battery, Airwheel battery operated bicycles are coupled with car-level Li-ion battery set, light and delicate, ingenious combination of utility and beauty. Replaceable battery design of Airwheel folding electric bike allows two charging ways: either by direct charger by inserting the power source to the charger, or removing the battery to charge. Also, the humanized design of the USB port makes everything possible. You can charge your devices any time, such as USB night light, USB fan, smart phone and other daily electronics. More usages are waiting for you to discover.



X shaped frame of Airwheel E6 foldable electric bike, made of aluminum alloy weighing 14.15kg, can realize easy riding and quick folding. It is your desirable transport modality. The folding size is 474*399*374mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 backpack electric bicycle can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. Intelligent and compact, E3 is your backpack folding E-bike. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ





Why Is Airwheel E-series folding electric bike so prevalent? Do you have an answer?



