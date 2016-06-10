A Carefree Shopping Experience with Airwheel small one-second folding bike

For an increasing number of ladies, the most interesting activity to kill time is shopping. When they dont go to work, they would call up some BFs to go shopping.

(firmenpresse) - What will you do in your free time? Shopping, eating or just sleeping? : For an increasing number of ladies, the most interesting activity to kill time is shopping. They went to many malls and stop at shop after shop. Even though there would be bench for them to sit for a rest, they have to cover the distance between malls only on foot. Such an exhausting experience. They often complain about the footsore experience while being happy for what they got. How to make the ladies happy for the shopping without any tiredness. Let Airwheel electric scooter offer you a better choice. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133173192523777



Airwheel is not only used for commuting by the officers, but also can be used in your daily life. You need not to walk long time when you are shopping. Airwheel is portable and light. For instance, the folding size is 474*399*374mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 backpack electric bicycle can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. You can carry it with yourselves. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778502688610791424



The super cool appearance and bright shining color of Airwheel intelligent electric scooter can be a very fashionable decoration which can make you really eye-catching in the streets. What is more, there are colorful atmosphere light which can shine in the riding. With such a kind of fashionable scooter, you can easily become the super star in the shopping mall.



Airwheel folding electric bike adopts humanized design. Riders are constantly informed of the speed, temperature, electric quantity, etc., and can better react to any emergencies through the App. Airwheel is coupled with car-level Li-ion battery set, light and delicate. Customized tyres have better traffic ability and stability. All these designs are targeted in making your riding experience amazing.





Next time, when you want to go shopping, just choose Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter. You would find that shopping is not a tiring thing anymore.



