Prima Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentation at ESMO Symposium on Immuno-Oncology

(firmenpresse) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX: PRR) (NASDAQ: PBMD) ("Prima", the "Company") announces that an abstract for each of its two clinical trials for IMP321 has been accepted for Poster presentation (display) during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Symposium on 'Immuno-Oncology -- Advances in cancer immunotherapy; From vaccines to antibodies and cell therapies' from 4-6 November 2016 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The abstract titles are:

TACTI-mel (Two ACTive Immunotherapeutics in melanoma): A Phase 1 trial in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma receiving IMP321 (LAG-3Ig fusion protein) as an adjunctive therapy to anti-PD-1 therapy with pembrolizumab (Poster #155); and

AIPAC (Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel): A Phase IIb trial in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast carcinoma patients receiving IMP321 (LAG-3Ig fusion protein) or placebo as adjunctive to a standard chemotherapy regimen of paclitaxel (Poster #145).

Both posters will be on display for the duration of the Symposium. The Poster viewing session will take place over lunch from 13:00-14:15 on Saturday, 5 November 2016. The abstracts will also be published in the ESMO Symposium on Immuno-Oncology 2016 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal "Annals of Oncology."

Prima BioMed is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, and on the NASDAQ in the US.

Prima BioMed Ltd

