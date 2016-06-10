       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Biotech


Prima Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentation at ESMO Symposium on Immuno-Oncology

ID: 499054
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX: PRR) (NASDAQ: PBMD) ("Prima", the "Company") announces that an abstract for each of its two clinical trials for IMP321 has been accepted for Poster presentation (display) during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Symposium on 'Immuno-Oncology -- Advances in cancer immunotherapy; From vaccines to antibodies and cell therapies' from 4-6 November 2016 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The abstract titles are:

TACTI-mel (Two ACTive Immunotherapeutics in melanoma): A Phase 1 trial in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma receiving IMP321 (LAG-3Ig fusion protein) as an adjunctive therapy to anti-PD-1 therapy with pembrolizumab (Poster #155); and

AIPAC (Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel): A Phase IIb trial in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast carcinoma patients receiving IMP321 (LAG-3Ig fusion protein) or placebo as adjunctive to a standard chemotherapy regimen of paclitaxel (Poster #145).

Both posters will be on display for the duration of the Symposium. The Poster viewing session will take place over lunch from 13:00-14:15 on Saturday, 5 November 2016. The abstracts will also be published in the ESMO Symposium on Immuno-Oncology 2016 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal "Annals of Oncology."

For more schedule information see

Prima BioMed is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, and on the NASDAQ in the US. For further information please visit .

Mr. Matthew Gregorowski
Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (2) 8234 0100


Matthew Beck
The Trout Group LLC
+1 (646) 378-2933



Keywords (optional):

prima-biomed-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/06/2016 - 05:54
Language: English
News-ID 499054
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Prima BioMed Ltd
Stadt: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA


Number of hits: 50

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Biotech




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.775
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 16
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 317


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z