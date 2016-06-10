Free float Refresco increased to 70%:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 6 October, 2016 - Refresco Group N.V. (Euronext
Amsterdam: RFRG), an independent bottler of soft drinks and fruit juices for A-
brands and retailers in Europe and the United States, announces an increase of
the free float from 60% to 70%. Refresco's three largest shareholders have
informed the company that they have placed 8 million shares, representing 9.9%
of Refresco's ordinary share capital, with institutional investors in an
accelerated book build offering.
The remaining direct combined ownership of Ferskur Holding 1 B.V., Tamoa Limited
and 3i (through 3i GC Holdings Ref 1 S.à.r.l. and 3i GC Holdings Ref 2 S.à.r.l.)
amounts to approximately 30% of the ordinary share capital.
The transaction was led by the joint global co-ordinators and book runners J.P.
Morgan Securities plc, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations
Marieke Palstra
+31(10)4405164
marieke.palstra(at)refresco.com
About Refresco Group N.V.
Refresco (Euronext: RFRG) is an independent bottler of soft drinks and fruit
juices for retailers and A-brands with production in Belgium, Finland, France,
Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom and the United
States. The company realized in 2015 full year volumes and revenue of circa 6.1
billion liters and circa EUR 2.0 billion, respectively. Refresco offers an
extensive range of product and packaging combinations from 100% fruit juices to
carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and
glass. Focused on innovation, Refresco continuously searches for new and
alternative ways to improve the quality of its product and packaging
combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental
responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the
Netherlands and has about 4,500 employees.
