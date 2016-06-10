Free float Refresco increased to 70%

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 6 October, 2016 - Refresco Group N.V. (Euronext

Amsterdam: RFRG), an independent bottler of soft drinks and fruit juices for A-

brands and retailers in Europe and the United States, announces an increase of

the free float from 60% to 70%. Refresco's three largest shareholders have

informed the company that they have placed 8 million shares, representing 9.9%

of Refresco's ordinary share capital, with institutional investors in an

accelerated book build offering.



The remaining direct combined ownership of Ferskur Holding 1 B.V., Tamoa Limited

and 3i (through 3i GC Holdings Ref 1 S.à.r.l. and 3i GC Holdings Ref 2 S.à.r.l.)

amounts to approximately 30% of the ordinary share capital.



The transaction was led by the joint global co-ordinators and book runners J.P.

Morgan Securities plc, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.





For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Marieke Palstra

+31(10)4405164

marieke.palstra(at)refresco.com



About Refresco Group N.V.

Refresco (Euronext: RFRG) is an independent bottler of soft drinks and fruit

juices for retailers and A-brands with production in Belgium, Finland, France,

Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom and the United

States. The company realized in 2015 full year volumes and revenue of circa 6.1

billion liters and circa EUR 2.0 billion, respectively. Refresco offers an

extensive range of product and packaging combinations from 100% fruit juices to

carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and

glass. Focused on innovation, Refresco continuously searches for new and

alternative ways to improve the quality of its product and packaging

combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental

responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the



Netherlands and has about 4,500 employees.



