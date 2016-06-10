European Metals Holdings Limited: Shallow Lithium Mineralization Intersected at Cinovec



(firmenpresse) - European Metals Holdings Limited: Shallow Lithium Mineralization Intersected at Cinovec



European Metals Holdings Limited (European Metals or the Company) (ASX and AIM: EMH) is pleased to announce analytical results for two confirmation drillholes CIW-19 and CIW-20 at the Cinovec Lithium-Tin-Tungsten Project ("the project" or "Cinovec").

Key Points:

- The two drillholes are the most northern drilled by the Company and are collared near the old main shaft.



- Significant lithium mineralization intersected from less than 30m depth in both holes, these are the shallowest intervals to-date.



- Drillhole CIW-19 returned two main lithium-mineralized intercepts of 53.1m averaging 0.35%Li2O (25-78.1m) and 144m averaging 0.37%Li2O (85-229m), with a high-grade interval of 10.8m(at)0.71% Li2O (103-113.8m).



- Drillhole CIW-20 returned three main mineralized intercepts: 98m averaging 0.35%Li2O (28-126m), 16.85m averaging 0.33% Li2O (132.15-149m) and 60m averaging 0.49%Li2O (154-214m), with the latter containing high-grade intervals of 9m(at)0.67%Li2O (160-169m) and 12.1m(at)0.85%Li2O (174-186.1m).



- Significant tin and tungsten mineralization was intersected in upper part of both drillholes: 3.1m(at)0.20%Sn and 0.021%W, 4.75m(at)0.13%Sn and 0.015%W, 2.45m(at)0.17%Sn and 0.003%W and 1.35m(at)0.122%W and 0.07%Sn in drillhole CIW-19; 3m(at)0.37%Sn and 0.003%W, and 1m(at)0.36%Sn and 0.004%W in drillhole CIW-20.



- Drilling continues in the western part of the Cinovec deposit (targeting high-grade zones near the rhyolite/granite contact) and in the central part (targeting near-surface mineralization on the flanks of the historic underground mine). Altogether, eight drillholes have been completed this year (2,791m) with three other underway at this time.



European Metals CEO Keith Coughlan said:

This years drilling programme has yielded excellent results. During the year we have continued to verify the historic drilling and also, have identified high-grade drill intersections in areas that there has been relatively little historical work. The shallow lithium intercepts that extend significantly beyond historical workings, combined with the substantive tin and tungsten intercepts, we believe, will have a positive effect on the economics of the project. With three drill rigs operating targeting high-grade zones and metallurgical test work almost complete, we look forward to updating the market as the project advances up the development curve and towards potential commercialization.





Drill Programme



The drillholes CIW-19 and CIW-20 are located in the central part of the Cinovec, near the Central Shaft where high-grade tin and tungsten veins were mined in the past. The current drill programme at Cinovec Main has been planned to confirm and delineate near surface lithium and tin mineralisation that would provide initial feed to the mill. Other goals are the conversion of resources from the Inferred to Indicated category, and delivery of material for metallurgical testing. So far, eight diamond core holes have been completed, and three are underway. Visual inspection and logging indicates that the geology in these holes is as expected. Drill details are listed in Table 1 below.



After geological logging, drill core is cut in half with a diamond saw. Quarter core samples are selected (honouring geological boundaries) and dispatched to ALS (Romania) for preparation and assay; the 3/4 of the core is returned to the core box and stored securely on site. Samples are being prepared and analysed by ALS using ICP and XRF techniques following standard industry practice for lithium and tin deposits. Strict QAQC protocols are observed, including the insertion of a Li standard in a random fashion for every 10 core samples.



Table 1 - Completed drillholes, Cinovec Main



Hole North East ElevatDepth AzimutDip Comments

ID ion (m) h

(m)



CIW-1-966097-779299867.4 444.4 40.1 -77.86confirmatio

1 .5 .5 n/infill



1) 1)

CIW-2-965638-778810837.5 257.6 336.7 -84.6 confirmatio

0 .0 .5 n/infill



1) 1)

CIW-1-965692-778810837.8 271.5 332.1 -89.58confirmatio

9 .1 .8 n/infill



1) 1)

CIW-0-965800-778791837.6 274.9 156.85-89.3 confirmatio

8 .2 .4 n/infill



1) 1)

CIW-1-966185-779020837.5 395.7 210.6 -89.05confirmatio

8 .0 .0 n/infill



2) 2)

CIW-1-966126-779175862.8 429.3 76.0 -80.4 confirmatio

3 .8 .5 n/infill



1) 1)

CIW-1-966088-779050858 417.8 323.3 -89.07confirmatio

4 2.0 .0 n/infill



2) 2)

CIW-0-965847-778867841 300.0 0 3) -90 3)confirmatio

7 .0 .0 n/infill



2) 2)

Hole locations are recorded in the local S-JTSK Krovak grid, 1) Coordinates surveyed, 2) Coordinates determined by GPS, 3) Planned, no inclinometry yet



Mineralized Intercepts and Lithology in CIW-19 and CIW-20



The drillholes CIW-19 and CIW-20 are collared in altered granite near the historic mine shaft. This geological domain is characterized by the presence of quartz veins flanked by relatively narrow li-mica veneers, hosted in variably altered and mineralized lithium granite. Most of the quartz veins were mined out in the past. The drillholes hit several open stopes after vein mining.



This geological domain also has a distinct geochemical signature in that the vein-hosting granite is continuously enriched in tin. So in CIW-19 the upper 170 meters average 0.042%Sn (median 262ppm), and 155m(at)0.044%Sn (median 260ppm) in CIW-20, respectively.



The vein set is underlain by greisenized granite with greisen intervals well mineralized with lithium.



In the lowest parts of the drillholes, unusually elevated grades of niobium and tantalum were recorded, with the best individual samples of 510ppm Nb and 212ppm Ta (CIW-20).



Table summarizing mineralised intercepts in CIW-19

CIW-19

From To IntervaLi2O Sn (%W (%)Note

l (%) )

(m)



16.6518 1.35 0.14 0.07 0.122

20 21 1 0.16 0.01 0.002

25 78.1 53.1 0.35

63 67.754.75 0.40 0.13 0.048

66.9 70 3.1 0.58 0.20 0.021

85 229 144 0.37 incl. 10.8m(at)0.71%Li2O

(103-113.8m)



and 1.8m(at)1.46%Li2O

(112-113.8m)



92 93 1 0.26 0.11 0.003

103 105.42.45 0.95 0.17 0.003

5



119.5120.71.2 0.65 0.14 0.002

149 153 4 0.26 0.13 0.015

159.9161 1.1 0.36 0.18 0.002

239 242 3 0.39



Table summarizing mineralized intercepts in CIW-20.

CIW-20

From To IntervaLi2O Sn (%W (%)Note

l (%) )

(m)



15 18 3 0.21

28 126 98 0.35

68 69 1 0.39 0.36 0.004

84 85 1 0.20 0.23 0.005

97 98 1 0.55 0.10 0.016

123 124 1 0.37 0.12 0.002

132.1149 16.85 0.33

5



140 143 3 0.39 0.37 0.003

143 145 2 0.23 0.06 0.096

151 152 1 0.16 0.33 0.053

154 214 60 0.49 incl. 9m(at)0.67%Li2O

(160-169m)



and 12.1m(at)0.85%Li2O

(174-186.1m)



234 237 3 0.31



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37861/EMH_1006_ENPRcom.001.jpeg





Figure 1 - A geological map showing the Companys drill holes against surface geology and subsurface greisen bodies projected to surface (in green). Historic UG workings and drill holes not shown.



PROJECT OVERVIEW



Cinovec Lithium/Tin Project



European Metals owns 100% of the Cinovec lithium-tin deposit in the Czech Republic. Cinovec is an historic mine incorporating a significant undeveloped lithium-tin resource with by-product potential including tungsten, rubidium, scandium, niobium and tantalum and potash. Cinovec hosts a globally significant hard rock lithium deposit with a total Indicated Mineral Resource of 49.1Mt (at) 0.43% Li2O and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 482Mt (at) 0.43% Li2O containing a combined 5.7 million tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent.



This makes Cinovec the largest lithium deposit in Europe and the fourth largest non-brine deposit in the world.



Within this resource lies one of the largest undeveloped tin deposits in the world, with total Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.7Mt (at) 0.26% Sn and an Inferred Mineral Resources of 59.7 Mt grading 0.21% Sn for a combined total of 178kt of contained tin. The Mineral Resource Estimates have been previously released on 18 May 2016. The deposit has previously had over 400,000 tonnes of ore mined as a trial sub-level open stope underground mining operation.



A Scoping Study conducted by specialist independent consultants indicates the deposit could be amenable to bulk underground mining. Metallurgical testwork has produced both battery grade lithium carbonate and high-grade tin concentrate at excellent recoveries with the Scoping Study. Cinovec is centrally located for European end-users and is well serviced by infrastructure, with a sealed road adjacent to the deposit, rail lines located 5 km north and 8 km south of the deposit and an active 22 kV transmission line running to the historic mine. As the deposit lies in an active mining region, it has strong community support.



COMPETENT PERSON



Information in this release that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by European Metals Director Dr Pavel Reichl. Dr Reichl is a Certified Professional Geologist (certified by the American Institute of Professional Geologists), a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and is a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and a Qualified Person for the purposes of the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009. Dr Reichl consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Dr Reichl holds CDIs in European Metals.

The information in this release that relates to Mineral Resources and Exploration Targets has been compiled by Mr Lynn Widenbar. Mr Widenbar, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is a full time employee of Widenbar and Associates and produced the estimate based on data and geological information supplied by European Metals. Mr Widenbar has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Widenbar consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context that the information appears.



CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as may, will, expect, intend, plan, estimate, anticipate, continue, and guidance, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.



Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the companys actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.



Forward looking statements are based on the company and its managements good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the companys business and operations in the future. The company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the companys business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the company or management or beyond the companys control.



Although the company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



LITHIUM CLASSIFICATION AND CONVERSION FACTORS



Lithium grades are normally presented in percentages or parts per million (ppm). Grades of deposits are also expressed as lithium compounds in percentages, for example as a percent lithium oxide (Li2O) content or percent lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) content.



Lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is the industry standard terminology for, and is equivalent to, Li2CO3. Use of LCE is to provide data comparable with industry reports and is the total equivalent amount of lithium carbonate, assuming the lithium content in the deposit is converted to lithium carbonate, using the conversion rates in the table included below to get an equivalent Li2CO3 value in percent. Use of LCE assumes 100% recovery and no process losses in the extraction of Li2CO3 from the deposit.



Lithium resources and reserves are usually presented in tonnes of LCE or Li.



To convert the Li Inferred Mineral Resource of 532Mt (at) 0.20% Li grade (as per the Competent Persons Report dated May 2016) to Li2O, the reported Li grade of 0.20% is multiplied by the standard conversion factor of 2.153 which results in an equivalent Li2O grade of 0.43%.



The standard conversion factors are set out in the table below:

Table: Conversion Factors for Lithium Compounds and Minerals

Convert from Convert Convert to Convert to Li

to Li 2

Li 2O CO3



Lithium Li 1.000 2.153 5.323

Lithium Oxide Li2O 0.464 1.000 2.473

Lithium Li2CO30.188 0.404 1.000

Carbonate



WEBSITE

A copy of this announcement is available from the Companys website at www.europeanmet.com.



European Metals Holdings Limited



ARBN 154 618 989



Suite 12, Level 1

11 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 52

West Perth WA 6872

Tel + 61 8 6141 3500

Fax + 61 6141 3599

Website: www.europeanmet.com







PressRelease by

European Metals Holdings Limited

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 10/06/2016 - 07:59

Language: English

News-ID 499058

Character count: 17625

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: European Metals Holdings Limited

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease