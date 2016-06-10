NatureBank Announces Private Placement



September 29, 2016, Vancouver, British Columbia: NatureBank Asset Management Inc. (the Company) (TSX-V: COO, Frankfurt: 9EA) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to CDN $550,000 at $0.10 per unit (the Offering).





The Offering is composed of up to 5.5 million units of the Company, with each unit consisting of one common share and one full share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 12 months following the date of closing of the Offering.



The Company may pay commissions in connection with the Offering. Closing of the Offering is conditional upon the receipt of necessary TSX-Venture Exchange and regulatory approvals. Aligning with the Companys focus on sustainable cocoa, NatureBank intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to secure initial cocoa land assets within the Dominican Republic. An introduction to sustainable cocoa production in the Dominican Republic can be found at NatureBanks Sustainable Investment page.



James Tansey, Ph.D.

President and CEO

NatureBank Asset Management Inc.



About NatureBank Asset Management Inc.



NatureBank is an internationally diversified carbon management and agroforestry solutions company. With offices in Vancouver, British Columbia and Portland Oregon, Bonn Germany and satellite offices in Panama and Vietnam, its team of industry leaders specialize in the origination, development and commercialization of high-quality agroforestry and carbon offset projects, in addition to offering a comprehensive suite of sustainability consultancy services. Through NatureBank advisory services group Offsetters and German based CO2OL, the company helps organizations understand, reduce and offset their climate impact. NatureBank has worked with over 200 leading business organizations including Aimia, Vancity, lululemon athletica, Catalyst Paper, Harbour Air, HSE - Entega, and Shell Canada Limited. NatureBank is publicly listed company on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V:COO) and in Frankfurt:9EA. For more information, please visit us at www.NatureBank.com.





For further information, please contact:



David Rokoss

NatureBank Asset Management Inc.

Suite 1000 - 675 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver BC, V6B 1M8

Telephone: 778-945-0951Email: david.rokoss(at)NatureBank.com



CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND RISKS:



Certain of the statements and information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release the words anticipate, believes, estimates, expects, intends, may, project, plan, should , forecast, outlook, budget, anticipated, future, potential and similar words and expressions may identify forward-looking statements or information.



The statements in this news release reflect the Companys current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from results, performance or achievements anticipated by management. The Companys ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to maintain profitable operations and/or obtain the necessary financing to repay liabilities and obligations arising from normal business operations and to meet contractual liabilities related to the acquisition of Offsetters and CCC when they come due. The Company has been profitable in the past but has not achieved sustained, long term profitable operations and may require additional working capital and may seek additional financing through equity or debt and/or increased sales revenue and cash flows in order to remain a going concern. There is material uncertainty related to the Companys ability to secure necessary financing or generate additional sales revenue and cash flows in the amounts required. The Company could be adversely affected by risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Companys most recent MD&A filing and financial statements as filed at www.sedar.com.



The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information other than as required by applicable securities or other laws.



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.





Company information / Profile:







