Measurement technology ingeniously simple with bmcm? the movie

How To movie by bmcm for setting up an analog measuring chain

(PresseBox) - The measurement specialist BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) is now presenting proof that physical measurement technology can be very simple. In their first movie ? a classic how-to video ? they set up an analog measuring chain from signal right through to the data acquisition on the PC. All that is done and explained in less than 3 minutes.

In the demonstration example an electric handsaw has been equipped with sensors for 3 axially acceleration, distance, voltage, current and temperature to cover all measurement values that are important for the industry and manufacturing. The entry level model USB-AD14f of bmcm collects and processes the signals. This proofs that even lowprice models can produce hofgh quality and very exact results. The measurement values are displayed in the software NextView®4 for data acquisition and analysis - also an inhouse produce of bmcm. The incoming signals are visible instantly. Ingeniously simple ? simply ingenious.

There will definitely be a sequal to the first movie shortly, dealing with the topic of digital measuring chains. Noteworthy in this context are the extensive tutorials in german and english for NextView®4 Software for data acquisition and analysis. You will find these on www.nextview.de.

Furhter information on the websites of BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) on:

http://www.bmcm.de

http://www.nextview.de

And on the YouTube channel of bmcm:

https://www.youtube.com/...



The team of BMC Messsysteme GmbH has been developing hardware and software in the field of physical measurement and test engineering for more than 20 years. As manufacturer, the company BMC Messsysteme GmbH sets a great value on the quality of its products, simply "made in Germany", and develops, produces, and distributes the products directly from its business location in the Munich area.



Measurement technology by bmcm is available worldwide and universally applicable. No matter if in vehicles, at test stands, or when monitoring machines and plants: The measuring systems are quickly installed, intuitive to operate, powerful, reliable, and low-priced after all.





Company information / Profile:

The team of BMC Messsysteme GmbH has been developing hardware and software in the field of physical measurement and test engineering for more than 20 years. As manufacturer, the company BMC Messsysteme GmbH sets a great value on the quality of its products, simply "made in Germany", and develops, produces, and distributes the products directly from its business location in the Munich area.

Measurement technology by bmcm is available worldwide and universally applicable. No matter if in vehicles, at test stands, or when monitoring machines and plants: The measuring systems are quickly installed, intuitive to operate, powerful, reliable, and low-priced after all.





PressRelease by

BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm)

Date: 10/06/2016 - 07:26

Language: English

News-ID 499061

Character count: 2485

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm)

Stadt: Maisach/Munich





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease