Airwheel: A Guide to the History of 2016 New intelligent GoPro helmet Past, Present and Future

Helmet is an ancient protective device which has been handed down till now. They are widely used in sports and dangerous work activities. Airwheel has produced its first helmet this year.

(firmenpresse) - Helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect head from injuries. The oldest known use of helmets was in ancient wars that solders wore thick leather or bronze helmets to protect the head from blunt weapons. Nowadays, soldiers still wear helmet but made of high-tech materials.



In civilian life, helmets are widely used for sports, dangerous work activities, and transportation. All bicycle riders are required to wear helmets on the road. Most of the current helmets are made from plastics, reinforced with fibers. As technology advances, people are no longer satisfied with the simple head protection of functions. Intelligent helmet, represented by Airwheel smart helmet C5, then was created. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/779590092939595777



Airwheel helmet has inherited the head protection design of traditional helmets and can be applied to more aspects of life. C5 helmet has been made of superior materials with equivalent crush resistance as Nokia Polycarbonate. When wearers head strike the road, C5 can absorb mechanical energy and protect head against heavy impact. It can also be used in extreme sports like rock climbing and ski diving. Apart from the head protection function, intelligent helmet has more smart functions. Taking C5 for example, it has been embedded with a camera lens, Bluetooth speaker and headset. The camera can record videos or take pictures on the road. When connecting C5 to a smart phone via Bluetooth, the gadget enables rider to answer phone calls and listen to music without taking out and holding the phones on their hands. The intelligent gadget can also be connected to indoor network hot spot and allow data transmission function. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ

Current smart bike helmets has already shaken the world. But technological giants are engaged in creating VR(virtual reality) hardware, including VR helmet. Maybe in the future, helmet will be more versatile. VR cameras have already been launched by some companies. It will not be long for people to enjoy the fruits of the new technology. When traditional devices encounter modern technology, they will kindle the sparks of wisdom.





