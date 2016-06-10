Company Announces Vintage Car Hire for Weddings

Wedding without any doubt is a red-lettered day in ones life. Transportation forms one of the most important feature and with Lux Wedding Car Hire Ltd it has become all the easier.

(firmenpresse) - Wedding day is undoubtedly a significant and memorable day in ones life. Loads of preparations and arrangements have to be done including logistical arrangement which is a very critical part of the plan. Even though a few make use of their own cars the majority of them desire adding glamour by leasing a luxury vintage car. With this in mind Lux Wedding Car Hire Ltd has introduced in their line of cars, vintage cars for those who seek to be unique. They have varieties which is limited only to the amount one is willing to spend. They decorate the car based on orders which is not only pretty but also goes well with the wedding theme.



Every one wishes to reach the wedding site in style on their D-day. The colour harmonization for the fleet booked in addition to decorating the brides car are all undertaken by the company based on the envision of the hirer. Once the venue is decided it would be a good idea to visit the firms office to look at the vintage cars available with them and to select an appropriate wedding car packages to add style to the event.



One of the spokesperson of the company alleged that; Your wedding car should give you a journey youll remember for the rest of your life. From the moment your vehicle pulls up at the arranged pick-up point, we want you to be delighted, excited, and thrilled. We could be picking you up in a beautiful, white modern London taxi; a classic London taxi; or a Bentley wedding car. We could be transporting you in fleet of vintage cars. The vehicles each have their own personality, but under the hood our service is always the same. We strive to take your breath away with the beauty and quality of your car, and put you completely at ease with the professionalism of our drivers.



Lux Wedding Car Hire Ltd, the car hire specialists offer quite a lot of customary packages. Whichever car is picked for the D-day, experienced chauffeurs as well as car decoration is a part of the contract. Hiring cars is better when compared to using ones own car since expenses by way of paying for a driver is reduced.





About Lux Wedding Car Hire Ltd



Lux Wedding Car Hire is a family unit wedding car lease company located in London. They have on offer amazing plus stunning collection of luxurious cars and coaches that is just perfect for any wedding transport. The expertise pooled with dedication to provide a best quality service represents that they promise a specialized and outstanding standard of service always. They are proud of their reputation for offering only most excellent service feasible.



Contact:

Lux Wedding Car Hire

Address: 10 Norton house, Roman road, London, E2 0ST, UK

Phone: 07883096122, 07958760544, 02089803778

E-mail: info(at)luxweddingcarhire.co.uk

URL: http://www.luxweddingcarhire.co.uk/





More information:

http://www.luxweddingcarhire.co.uk/



PressRelease by

Lux Wedding Car Hire Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 10:19

Language: English

News-ID 499068

Character count: 3076

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lux Wedding Car Hire Ltd



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease