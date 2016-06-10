Glance Technologies Appoints Vice President, Restaurant Relations and Implementation

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET)(CSE: GET.CN)(FRANKFURT: GJT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Zeke Kerr as Glance's Vice President, Restaurant Relations and Implementation, effective immediately.

Zeke Kerr brings extensive business development and restaurant industry experience to Glance. Mr. Kerr previously served as Operations Director for The Keg Steakhouse and Bar, a restaurant chain with over 100 locations in Canada and the United States and system sales of approximately $560 million(1). As Operations Director, Mr. Kerr successfully oversaw the organization's seven corporate locations in British Columbia and developed key marketing strategies.

Mr. Kerr has significant experiencing in managing and leading teams. As General Manager with The Keg Steakhouse and Bar, Mr. Kerr played a pivotal role in opening and training teams in both Vancouver and Toronto, including two of the restaurant chain's downtown Vancouver locations.

As Vice President, Restaurant Relations and Implementation for Glance Technologies, Mr. Kerr will play a pivotal role in seamlessly integrating Glance's mobile payment application, Glance Pay, at the restaurant level. He will be responsible for leading installation and training at Glance's participating restaurants. Mr. Kerr will also be integral in developing Glance Pay's marketing and sales process for major restaurant chains in Canada.

"I've had the opportunity to see first-hand the rapid success that Glance Pay has been experiencing in the Vancouver area, with a significant growth in users and transactions," says Zeke Kerr, "I'm very excited to be part of this cutting-edge company, which offers a much-needed solution for both restaurants and restaurant patrons. Glance Pay provides an effortless payment process that I believe is only going to continue to grow."

Glance also announces that, in accordance with the terms of Mr. Kerr's appointment, the company has granted to Mr. Kerr incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of Glance at an exercise price of $0.28 per share, vesting over a two-year period.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that allows customers to pay their restaurant bill instantly with their mobile device. Glance Pay aims to revolutionize how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars in restaurant payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although Glance believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements.

(1) Keg Income Fund. "The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces September 2016 Cash Distribution", online at .

