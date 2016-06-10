M Pharmaceutical Inc. To Acquire FDA Approved, Innovative Infertility Treatment Through Acquisition of ToConceive LLC. A Natural Conception Lubricant



VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA (October 6, 2016) - M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CSE:MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB:T3F2 ), (the "Company" or M Pharma), is announcing that the Company has entered into a letter of intent to acquire from ToConceive LLC., a private pharmaceutical company, the rights to an FDA approved womens health product, used as a natural conception lubricant as an infertility treatment. This acquisition is subject to further due diligence and stock exchange approval, and would see the Company issue 20 million shares and agree to pay a 5% royalty on sales.



- An estimated 7.1 million couples in the United States are struggling with infertility

- ToConceive is positioned to capture a percentage of the $3 billion spent annually on assisted reproduction in the U.S.

- ToConceive is FDA approved, gynecologist discovered and clinically proven

- Average cost of IVF Treatment in the U.S. is $13,000

- Cost of three months of ToConceive is $120



As M Pharma is well underway with its development of its recently acquired patented Chelatexx technology, the Company is taking steps to broaden its portfolio of drug treatments and biomedical technologies.



ToConceive is an easy to use natural conception lubricant this is applied on the outside of a woman's genitalia and stimulates a natural self-produced arousal vaginal lubrication in the woman. This natural conception lubrication balances the pH of the vagina to support sperm survival. It also transforms the sperm to give the sperm the ability, or capacity, to fertilize the ovum for conception, a process called sperm capacitation.



In 2010 the Nobel Prize in Medicine for In Vitro Fertilization emphasized the importance of Sperm Capacitation -the process when a womens natural conception lubrication, transudate, dissolves the immobilizing cholesterol from the sperm and creates an enzyme to allow the sperm to fertilize the ovum - for successful conception. This essential capacitation step is inadequate or missing in many couples due to the womens limited production of transudate, noted Mr. Gary Thompson, CEO of M Pharma USA.



ToConceive has a 510K FDA clearance, is protected by four USPTO patents, and is clinically proven to increase a womens production of transudate. This increase in transudate results in significantly higher success rates for couples trying to conceive without the added expense, or stress, associated with assisted reproduction treatments, added Mr. Thompson.

This acquisition is our entry into the womens health market to complement our existing obesity portfolio. We are confident this product presents a potential breakthrough in the womens health space due to its ease of use as a personal lubricant and its effectiveness, both clinically and from a cost standpoint, added Brian Keane, CEO of the Company.





About M Pharmaceutical Inc.

Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights.



M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol MQ as well as on the OTCQB as MPHMF and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as T3F2.



For more information contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 604 428 0511

info(at)m-pharma.ca

www.m-pharma.ca



Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the commercialization of the rights to the companys biomedical & drug technologies, and the acquisition of the rights to a new product. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Companys filings to the CSE at www.cnsx.ca. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.



Notice regarding investigational devices: C-103 and Trimeo are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body.







