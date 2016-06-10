The BMW Cruise e-Bike Limited Edition

Exclusive colour scheme matches BMW i8 Protonic Dark Silver edition

(PresseBox) - BMW Lifestyle continues its series of exclusive special edition bikes with a limited edition of its innovative e-Bike: the BMW Cruise e-Bike Protonic Dark Silver. This new edition ? limited to 300 units ? stands out with an exclusive colour scheme: The Protonic Dark Silver paint finish matches the official colour of the BMW i8 special edition, which has just been premiered at the Paris Motorshow. Rims in bright Electric Blue further underline the bike?s athletic character.

Like its automotive inspiration, the BMW Cruise e-Bike Limited Edition delivers a unique riding pleasure thanks to its "hybrid drive": The Performance-Line drive with a 400-Wh battery supports pedaling in four different modes (ECO (+ 50%) to TURBO (+ 275%)), up to a top speed with electrical pedal assistance of 25 km/h (16 mph). The 10-gear system ensures ideal transmission ? when riding steep slopes or doing dynamic sprints on the flat terrain.

Each bike of the limited edition comes with a certificate and a special badge.

The BMW Cruise M Bike Limited Edition is available at selected BMW retail partners.

The other BMW bike models and matching equipment are also available at selected BMW retailers or online at shop.bmw.com.

Manufacturer?s recommended retail price:

BMW Cruise e-Bike Limited Edition: ?3,500.00



With its three brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. As a global company, the BMW Group operates 31 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries and has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2015, the BMW Group sold approximately 2.247 million cars and nearly 137,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax for the financial year 2015 was approximately ? 9.22 billion on revenues amounting to ? 92.18 billion. As of 31 December 2015, the BMW Group had a workforce of 122,244 employees.



The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupview

Google+: http://googleplus.bmwgroup.com





Company information / Profile:

With its three brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. As a global company, the BMW Group operates 31 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries and has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2015, the BMW Group sold approximately 2.247 million cars and nearly 137,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax for the financial year 2015 was approximately ? 9.22 billion on revenues amounting to ? 92.18 billion. As of 31 December 2015, the BMW Group had a workforce of 122,244 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupview

Google+: http://googleplus.bmwgroup.com





PressRelease by

BMW AG

Date: 10/06/2016 - 09:56

Language: English

News-ID 499076

Character count: 2762

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BMW AG

Stadt: Munich





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease