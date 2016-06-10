NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited: Statement Regarding Share Price Movement

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (AIM: NETD) (OTCQX: NETDY)

AIM: NETD; OTCQX: NETDY

("NetDimensions" or the "Company" or the "Group")

The board of directors of NetDimensions (the "Board") notes the recent movement in the Company's share price.

The Board confirms that it has had an unsolicited approach regarding a potential transaction, which may or may not lead to an offer being made for the entire issued share capital of the Company. It is emphasised that there can be no certainty that an offer will be forthcoming or as to the terms on which any offer might be made.

A further announcement will be made as appropriate.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 ("MAR").

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

PressRelease by

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 08:46

Language: English

News-ID 499077

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease