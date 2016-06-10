Trend Micro Protects Personal Data and Priceless Files With Enhanced Security Software

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- (TYO: 4704) (TSE: 4704), a global leader in security software, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing security and peace-of-mind to its customers with the release of an updated version of Trend Micro PC-cillin Maximum Security 10. The new software has expanded capabilities that safeguard users from ransomware, malicious threats, identity theft and new malware varieties by providing reliable protection against 250 million threats a day.

Trend Micro's comprehensive security solution defends users against well-known dangers, but it also addresses the risks of new attacks, including the extremely disruptive online threat called "ransomware," which locks computers or mobile devices and can encrypt files, holding them for ransom unless victims pay a set fee. Attackers can then delete photos and documents, or permanently lock a computer. Industry experts recently recognized Trend Micro PC-cillin as blocking 100 percent of ransomware threats(i) and 100 percent effective protection against web threats as well,(ii) ensuring customers can effectively protect their valuable personal data with Trend Micro.

"Cybercriminals are everywhere, watching and waiting for their next victim to get too comfortable and relaxed with their digital footprint," said Eva Chen, CEO, Trend Micro. "With Internet accessibility at the push of a button, falling into a ransomware trap or finding your devices riddled with viruses is easier than ever. We think the best defense is a good offense. Our security software ensures users are fully protected and able to access the Internet without fear of losing their private information, identity or money."

With the growing presence of ransomware and other malicious threats, the latest version of Trend Micro PC-cillin provides an additional layer of protection for your most valuable files and memories. Its robust security features block ransomware threats lurking on compromised websites, hidden in spammed emails, or wrapped in other malware. Trend Micro's new Folder Shield feature also prevents ransomware from maliciously encrypting irreplaceable PC files.

It's important to keep mobile devices protected as well. Android mobile ransomware threats have grown 15 times higher than they were in April 2015(iii). Mobile ransomware masquerades as a legitimate app or can be distributed to visitors of pornographic sites, forum sites, SMS texting spam, and third party app stores (No ransomware currently found on Google Play app store). While ransomware for PCs still outpace Android ransomware quantity, these malicious mobile threats are infiltrating homes in clever ways like infecting Android-based Smart-TVs ((iv)).

Trend Micro Mobile Security for Android, included with select Trend Micro PC-cillin subscriptions, delivers 99.9 percent malicious app detection(v) and keeps its users safe from ransomware attacks while online. In addition to tailoring new and updated mobile security features to protect specifically against ransomware, Mobile Security now offers new defenses, including notifying you before connecting to an unsecured wireless network and scanning apps for vulnerabilities.

These vulnerabilities could be exploited by cybercriminals hijacking your phone or files. Mobile Security also blocks users of WhatsApp from dangerous links, helping keep them safe from identity theft.

From safeguarding your digital photo collection to protecting sensitive financial records, Trend Micro Security protects the information and files dearest to you.

"As technology and cybercrime continue to evolve, so do the security threats that come with it," said Chen. "It's our goal to not only continue offering our customers the best in threat defense, but to also stay ahead of the curve and ensure our customers are able to safely enjoy all facets of an online, cloud-connected life. We believe Trend Micro PC-cillin 10 provides the comprehensive protection needed in today's digital landscape."

For more information on Trend Micro PC-cillin or to try for free at

The new Trend Micro PC-cillin portfolio is now available and in stores. All current customers are able to upgrade to the latest version for free

An updated version of Trend Micro PC-cillin Maximum Security 10

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables users to enjoy their digital lives safely. For more information, visit .

(i) AV-TEST Institute Report commissioned by Trend Micro, July 2016

(ii) AV Comparatives "Whole Product Dynamic Real-World Protection Test," April-June 2016.

(iii) Trend Micro Mobile App Reputation Service database, June 2016.

(iv) "Flocker Mobile Ransomware Crosses to Smart TV"

(v) Per AV-TEST Institute during 2014-2016 bi-monthly testing periods, compared to the industry average of 98% (May 2016).

