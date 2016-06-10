DHL Delivers the Inaugural FIA Formula E Hong Kong ePrix -- the Biggest Motorsport Event to Be Held in Hong Kong

DHL Activates Air, Ocean and Road Freight Teams to Bring Formula E's 40 Fully-Electric Cars and Over 400 Tonnes of Equipment Across 10,000 Kilometers to Hong Kong Electric Vehicle Batteries Are Shipped by Air Due to DHL Investment in Expert Customs Clearance and Specialist Handling Procedures

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- By the time they arrive at the Central Harbor start line for the inaugural Hong Kong ePrix, the 40 fully-electric cars competing in the 2016/17 FIA Formula E Championship, together with all the race-related equipment, will have completed a 10,000-kilometer journey by air, ocean and road from Donington Park, UK to Hong Kong. The entire journey is made possible by the specialist teams at , the world's leading logistics company.

"It is an exciting time for Hong Kong," said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. "The FIA Formula E Hong Kong ePrix is the biggest motorsport event held in Hong Kong. As the Official Logistics Partner and a Founding Partner of Formula E, we move over 400 tonnes of race equipment -- from race cars and electric vehicle batteries, to spare parts and signage -- to every race."

"Formula E represents a vision for the future of the motor industry, serving as a platform to showcase the latest innovations in electric vehicle technology and alternative energy solutions," said Alejandro Agag, CEO of Formula E. "The championship aims to promote the use of electric vehicles against the backdrop of some of the world's most iconic cities -- and none of this would be possible without the logistical expertise of DHL."

Intensive preparation goes into seamlessly delivering Formula E's range of race-related materials - including over 200 tires and the highly-sensitive Rechargeable Energy Storage Systems (RESS). The RESS powers each race car and is transported via aircraft which requires additional expert customs clearance and specialist certification, packaging and handling procedures.

"As potentially volatile battery units, each RESS is subject to a comprehensive series of safety checks and compliance requirements, including constant temperatures between 10 degrees C and 30 degrees C and remaining no more than 30% charged throughout the entire journey," said Steve Huang, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding China. "This year, we worked extensively with customs in both the UK and Hong Kong to sufficiently minimize the risks so that the RESS fleet could be delivered via air -- a game-changing precedent for electric vehicle makers to transport their critical components."

Each electric racing car will be transported by truck from Hong Kong International Airport to the Central Business District, with DHL's drivers navigating through many of the hairpin turns and tight inner-city streets that the Formula E drivers will themselves face on race day.

To minimize the carbon emissions of the championship, DHL continues to employ various modes of transport such as air, ocean or road whenever the schedule allows, to move the race equipment between host locations across five continents. The delivery of the inaugural Hong Kong ePrix was jointly managed by DHL Global Forwarding Motorsports and Trade Fairs & Event teams in Europe and Asia respectively.

The FIA Formula E Championship is the world's first fully-electric racing series, and is a major undertaking - spanning 10 cities in almost 10 months and covering a total distance of over 50,000 kilometers.

DHL delivers inaugural FIA Formula E Hong Kong ePrix

