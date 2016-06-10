"In Style Hong Kong" Symposium in Bangkok

HKTDC Event Spotlights Hong Kong Services and Expertise

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, Oct 6, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), today's "In Style Hong Kong" symposium, a highlight of the mega "In Style Hong Kong" promotion underway in Thailand, opened this morning at the Plaza Athenee Bangkok to promote Hong Kong services to Thai businesses.



Vincent HS Lo, Chairman of the HKTDC, officiated at the opening of the symposium. In his welcoming remarks, Mr Lo said, "In Style Hong Kong is the largest ever Hong Kong promotion staged in Thailand to showcase the best of our services and products. Today, policy and business leaders from Thailand and Hong Kong will discuss how we can do business together in legal services, technology, logistics and creative services."



Expanding trade and investment opportunities on a global scale



Rimsky Yuen, Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, and Apiradi Tantraporn, Minister of Commerce of Thailand also spoke at the opening session. Mr Yuen said Hong Kong's strengths, ranging from its unique position as the gateway to the Chinese mainland, to the rule of law, judicial independence, clean and efficient government, business-friendly environment and world-class infrastructure, are well recognised by the international community. "When concluded, the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, together with the Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA (Free Trade Agreement), would provide a solid and effective platform to further promote trade and investment among Hong Kong and ASEAN countries," said Mr Yuen, adding that the Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA is expected to be concluded before the end of 2016.



Mrs Apiradi also expressed confidence in the prospects for growth in bilateral trade between Hong Kong and Thailand. "Works under the Joint Economic Cooperation Committee at bilateral level and the negotiations under the ASEAN-Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at regional level have been progressing well. Especially on the ASEAN-Hong Kong FTA, Thailand as a country coordinator will continue to work closely with Hong Kong to ensure timely conclusion by 2016. Thailand and Hong Kong can work together and enjoy trade and investment opportunities on a global scale," she said.





Following the opening session, Royce Yuen, CEO, MaLogic, moderated the plenary session, featuring speakers Jason Chiu, CEO, cherrypicks; Chansak Fuangfu, Senior Executive Vice President and Director, Bangkok Bank Public Company Ltd; and Dr King Fai Pang, Group President and Executive Director, VTech Holdings Ltd. Panel speakers offered their insights on how Hong Kong services providers can help Thai companies sharpen their competitive edge and expand their business in Asia, particularly the Chinese mainland market, and around the world.



Thematic sessions spotlight five key service sectors



To meet the needs of Thai businesses, the HKTDC invited leaders and professionals from the logistics, finance, infrastructure, branding and marketing, and legal sectors, to speak at five thematic sessions to promote Hong Kong services. They analysed ways that Hong Kong can add value to Thai businesses in the areas of e-commerce logistics, renminbi business and corporate treasury, smart-city development, online marketing, as well as arbitration and intellectual property protection.



Government officials and business leaders to attend gala dinner



The "In Style Hong Kong" gala dinner, to be held at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok tonight, will welcome about 450 government officials and business leaders from Thailand and Hong Kong. Under the theme, "Hong Kong: Day and Night", two star chefs, Albert KK Au, Group Executive Chef (Chinese Division), Lai Sun F&B Management, and James Norman, Executive Chef, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, have collaborated on a Hong Kong-Thai fusion menu. Also, a fashion parade featuring Thai silk-themed fashion collections by six Hong Kong designers will be staged, symbolising the "In Style Hong Kong" focus on design, creativity and collaboration between Thailand and Hong Kong. Miss Hong Kong 2015, Louisa Mak will be among the models taking part in the fashion parade.



