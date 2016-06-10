ZCorum Providing Suite of Diagnostics Solutions to CMS Internet

Central Michigan Internet has deployed ZCorums TruVizion, PreEqualization Analyzer, and Upstream Analyzer diagnostic tools.
(firmenpresse) - ZCorum, an industry leader in diagnostics tools and managed services for broadband providers, is now providing a suite of diagnostic solutions to CMS Internet. CMS recently signed a multi-year contract to receive a suite of solutions from ZCorum to better support their broadband operations. Located in Mt Pleasant, Michigan, CMS provides internet and voice services to the local community that includes the campuses of Central Michigan University and the Isabella Indian Reservation.
Click to Tweet
Prior to signing with ZCorum, CMS had limited visibility into their network and liked what they saw during demonstrations of the diagnostics tools. They also participated in a free trial of PreEqualization Analyzer and were impressed with the results. As part of the suite, CMS will be utilizing TruVizion , ZCorums flagship application that provides advanced diagnostics for DOCSIS, DSL or fiber networks, including live modem data, historical readings as well as interactive mapping. The license incudes access to TechVizion, a companion mobile app used by technicians to help them troubleshoot issues and verify signal levels while in the field.
In addition they will have access to PreEqualization Analyzer , ZCorums proactive network maintenance (PNM) tool for DOCSIS networks. The software-based tool makes use of the pre-equalization data coming from cable modems in order to identify the severity and approximate location of upstream impairments in the cable plant.
Working together with PreEqualization Analyzer will be ZCorums Upstream Analyzer , a fully featured software-based spectrum analyzer for the return path that displays spectrum from a CMTS in real time. The tool displays with 100% accuracy the noise floor, specific modem signals and ingress under the DOCSIS carrier as it is happening.
Our broadband technology tools provide operators with advanced solutions to more effectively maintain their networks, said Julie Compann, ZCorums President and CEO. These tools can significantly reduce the time providers spend on plant maintenance and improve the day-to-day management of their cable operations. Were so pleased to welcome CMS Internet to the ZCorum family.
About ZCorum
ZCorum provides broadband diagnostics and managed services to cable and telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities. ZCorum continues to help operators increase operational efficiency and reduce costs through diagnostics solutions for DOCSIS, DSL and Fiber networks. Managed services include data and VoIP provisioning, residential and commercial VoIP service, branded email and Web hosting, along with 24x7 support for end-users. ZCorum is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information please visit http://www.zcorum.com/
MEDIA CONTACT:
Rick Yuzzi
ZCorum
Phone: 678-507-5000
Address: 4501 North Point Parkway, Suite 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Email: ryuzzi(at)zcorum.com
More information:
http://www.zcorum.com/
Date: 10/06/2016 - 12:32
Language: English
News-ID 499110
Character count: 3173
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ZCorum
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 67
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.777
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|272
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.