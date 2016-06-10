inTEST Corporation Announces Availability of 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE MKT: INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of temperature management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, today announced that the company will release financial results for the 2016 third quarter on Thursday, November 3, 2016 before the market open.

inTEST management will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The conference call will address the Company's 2016 third quarter financial results, and management's current expectations and views of the industry. The call may also include discussion of strategic, operating, product initiatives or developments, or other matters relating to the Company's current or future performance.

To access the live conference call, please dial (815) 680-6269 or (866) 900-9241. The Passcode for the conference call is 91935021. Please reference the inTEST 2016 Q3 Financial Results Conference Call.

inTEST Corporation will provide a webcast in conjunction with the conference call. To access the live webcast, please visit inTEST's website under the 'Investors' section.

A replay of the webcast will be available on inTEST's website for one year following the live broadcast. To access the webcast replay, please visit inTEST's website under the 'Investors' section.

In advance of the conference call, and for those investors accessing the webcast, inTEST Corporation welcomes individual investors to submit their questions via email to . The company will address as many questions as possible on the conference call.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of temperature management products and ATE interface solutions, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers. The Company's high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. The Company's products are also sold into the automotive, consumer electronics, defense/aerospace, energy and telecommunications industries. Specific products include temperature management systems, manipulator and docking hardware products and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with its customers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. For more information visit .

Hugh T. Regan, Jr.



Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

inTEST Corporation

Tel: 856-505-8999



Laura Guerrant-Oiye

Principal

Guerrant Associates



Tel: (808) 960-2642





More information:

http://www.intest.com



PressRelease by

inTEST Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 10:30

Language: English

News-ID 499118

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: inTEST Corporation

Stadt: MOUNT LAUREL, NJ





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease