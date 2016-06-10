INTERVITIS: KHS presents portfolio for wine and sparkling wine bottlers

Modern systems for large wine cellars and cooperatives / Systems and service covering the entire process chain / Focus on individual consulting at the trade show exhibit

(PresseBox) - KHS GmbH will be presenting sophisticated technology for bottlers at the INTERVITIS INTERFRUCTA HORTITECHNICA, running from 27 to 30 November 2016 in Stuttgart, Germany. In addition to the optimized Innofill Glass DNRT glass filler, the system supplier will be exhibiting solutions for sensitive products. The focus of the exhibit will also be on the universal Innopro Corvus filter system. KHS, a manufacturer of filling and packaging equipment, will be exhibiting its systems in Hall 5, Booth 5C31 at the technology trade show for wine, sparkling wine, juice, and special cultures.

"KHS GmbH offers wine and sparkling wine bottlers the right system for every sector," says Ferdinand Schmitt, who is responsible for wine, sparkling wine, and spirits system sales in Germany. This system provider is a competent partner not only for packaging systems, but also for the entire processing range. Whether filtration, flash pasteurizing, carbonating, or sanitizing, KHS offers all products and services ranging from consultation to after-sales service.

Visitors to the trade show can expect, among other things, a video presentation of the flexible Innofill Glass DNRT filler, a machine that enables particularly hygienic filling of up to 75,000 bottles per hour coupled with low CO2 consumption. The smaller sister model, the Innofill Glass DNRT LC, offers the same standard but with adapted capacities of up to 10,000 bottles per hour. KHS has improved its Innofill Glass DNRT series by including numerous new features and options such as the CIP rinsing sleeves of the larger machine series that can be retracted and extended automatically. Shorter changeover times and thus higher machine availability are possible when adjustable format parts or clamping stars are used.

High-tech for wine and sparkling wine

The Innopro Corvus cartridge filter system is yet another focus of the trade show. With this filter, KHS provides excellent prerequisites for hygienic filling of beverages. The many individual configuration and expansion options offered by this system enable it to be universally implemented. The Innopro Corvus provides various filtration processes immediately before the actual filling process.



Further trade show topics demonstrate KHS' portfolio for the entire process chain. Visitors will receive information on other offerings including an ultra-clean block for glass, various closers, options for the bottling of wine beverages in cans, and wrap-around packaging which is also available for the medium-capacity range. A new packer will also be featured that KHS has optimized specifically for the capacity range of between 10,000 and 20,000 bottles per hour.

"The focus at our booth is also on person-to-person discussion," emphasizes Schmitt. KHS develops customized systems together with its customers. Product quality and product safety are top priority for modern filling systems and line concepts. For only "hygienic and gentle processes ranging from carbonation through filtration to bottling that meet modern requirements enable users to achieve optimum results," Schmitt adds.



The KHS Group is one of the leading manufacturers of filling and packaging systems for the beverage, food and non-food industries. The KHS Group includes the following companies, among others: KHS GmbH, KHS Corpoplast GmbH, KHS Plasmax GmbH and NMP Systems GmbH.

KHS GmbH manufactures modern filling and packaging systems at its headquarters in Dortmund, Germany, and in Kleve, Bad Kreuznach and Worms. The KHS Group's PET expertise is pooled at KHS Corpoplast and KHS Plasmax in Hamburg, Germany, where light PET packaging and innovative coating systems are developed and produced. NMP Systems GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KHS GmbH based in Düsseldorf in Germany, designs and markets new, resource-saving packaging systems for PET bottles.

The Group has an international production and service network. In 2015 KHS was awarded the Top 100 seal of approval for exceptional innovative power and outstanding innovative success among German SMEs. In 2015 the KHS Group and its 4,871 employees achieved a turnover of around ?1.17 billion within the Salzgitter consolidation. The companies in the KHS Group are 100% subsidiaries of the MDAX-listed Salzgitter AG corporation.





Company information / Profile:

