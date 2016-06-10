ProMinent at BrauBeviale 2016

Effective, safe and gentle disinfection

(PresseBox) - ProMinent is presenting components and systems it has developed and manufactured in-house at BrauBeviale 2016 in Nuremberg. Particular highlights on stand 6-351 in Hall 6, from 8 - 10 November 2016, include the DULCO®Lyse and the new Solenoid Driven Metering Pump gamma/ X. These ensure effective, safe and gentle beverage production.

ProMinent has further optimised its DULCO®Lyse Diaphragm Electrolysis System and produces the highly effective DULCO®Lyt 400 disinfectant on site cost effectively from water, sodium chloride and electricity. The formation of problematic by-products has been reduced to a minimum. The improved electrolysis process involves significantly lower chlorate content than conventional procedures. DULCO®Lyse produces less than 0.01 ppm of chlorate for one dose of 1 ppm FAC (Free Available Chlorine). These chlorate levels were measured in accordance with DIN/EN ISO 103054-4 (D25):1999-07 (below detection limit).

Users also benefit from the minimal chloride levels. Conventional technologies produce multiple times as much chloride. The surfaces of pipes, machine parts and equipment are not attacked by the minimal chloride concentration and corrosion is reliably avoided.

New:universal metering systems and solenoid driven metering pump gamma/ X

Also on show will be the flexible new metering system DULCODOS® universal. Components such as piping, relief valves and electrical parts are preconfigured. Best of all, the customer can select the most suitable pump for a specific application: a solenoid driven metering pump Beta® 4 or 5, delta® or gamma/ X. This new pump guarantees extremely precise metering volumes with minimal use of chemicals with its new Solenoid Driven Metering Pump gamma/ X. And all within a working range of 2.3 ml/h to 45 l/h at 25 to 2 bar. The metering pump ensures excellent process reliability through automatic bleeding, its high IP 66 degree of protection and, above all, through automatic monitoring of the hydraulic conditions and sensorless pressure monitoring.





For more than 50 years, the ProMinent Group has been a manufacturer of components and systems in the field of fluid metering as well as a reliable solution partner for water treatment.

Based on innovative products, comprehensive expertise in process technology and distinct application orientation, practical solutions are developed for customer-specific requirements. Thereby, ProMinent supports its customers worldwide with regard to safety, efficiency and environmental compatibility.

The Group is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. About 2,400 employees in 55 own sales, production and service companies as well as representations guarantee service and availability in more than 100 countries all over the world.

In addition to the treatment of public drinking and waste water, the key sectors include chemical industry, industrial water treatment, food and beverage industry, treatment of swimming pool water and oil and gas industry.

The extensive product portfolio consists of components such as metering pumps, peristaltic pumps, process controllers and sensors for water parameters; products for water treatment such as metering systems for polymers as well as complete metering systems and accessories such as chemical storage containers and transfer pumps. For the process and plant technology used in the oil, gas and energy sectors, the Group provides process metering pumps and plants from its own production.

Under its own brand ProMaqua, ProMinent offers a broad portfolio of environmentally friendly and economic water treatment and disinfection processes with highest efficiency.

The product range comprises chlorine dioxide plants, electrolysis systems, UV systems, ozone systems as well as ultrafiltration systems.

In order to be a dependable long-term partner for its customers, the Group is investing constantly both in product innovation and in state-of-the-art manufacturing processes with a high level of in-house production. 12 worldwide production facilities guarantee a consistently high standard of quality, flexibility and delivery reliability.

More detailed information is available at www.prominent.com





