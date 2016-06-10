Cartel Blue Inc.'s Newest Division, EOC Underground, Finalizes Initial Designs and Production of Debut Collection

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Cartel Blue Inc. (OTC PINK: CRTL) is pleased to announce that after months of planning, its newly created eco-friendly hemp fabric division, EOC Underground, has finalized initial designs and production schedule.

Graphics were designed and hand-drawn by Los Angeles-based Rebirth of Art's artist Ian Hanna. EOC Underground's debut of its urban streetwear collection includes men's and women's eco-friendly hemp t-shirts, hoodies and tote bags with hemp jeans vests and jackets to be added in the second wave of production. A tasteful variety of hemp fabric finishes, fits, colors, graphics, washes and styles will highlight this new division of Cartel Blue Inc.

Interest in EOC Underground's eco-friendly hemp fabric collection has been extraordinary. Once production is complete, over sixty stores have committed to purchasing EOC Underground's apparel that will be available for consumer purchase this coming holiday season.

The Company's President, David Rhodes, stated, "Hemp now meets fashion. Gone are the days of organic hemp clothing being offered only by tree-hugging artisans. Today the world of fashion and concern for the environment is opening its doors to hemp. Hemp fashion has hit the mainstream as clearly evidenced by EOC Underground's extraordinary retail reception to its hemp apparel."

Hemp apparel fabric exudes superior properties. It is one of the strongest and most durable of all natural textile fibers. Apparel products made from hemp will outlast their competition by many years. Not only is hemp strong, but it also holds its shape, stretching less than any other natural fiber. This prevents garments from stretching out or becoming distorted with use. Although hemp may be known for its durability, its comfort and style are second to none. The more hemp is used, the softer it gets. Hemp does not wear out, it wears in. Hemp is one of the natural fibers that possesses increased strength and absorbency, even more than cotton. Hemp fabrics can also be recycled more easily than other natural fabrics. Clothing made from hemp is resistant to mold, moisture, UV and UVB rays, is not easily discolored, is antibacterial and regulates the temperature.

Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRTL) is a Los Angeles California based eco-friendly apparel line that utilizes high-quality fabrics and designs with contemporary and edgy marketing strategies advocated by popular and unique celebrities in the film, television, and music industries. Cartel Blue, Inc.'s mission is to bring its unique sportswear to consumers concerned with high-quality fashion and/or social issue change that enlarges their personal freedoms. Being a collection driven company, our vision is to become the preferred option for customers in the premium denim and sportswear market. Please visit us at for more information.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cartel Blue, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

