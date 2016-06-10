Alamos Receives EIA Approval for La Yaqui Project

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI)(NYSE: AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported it has received final approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for phase I of its La Yaqui project from SEMARNAT, Mexico's Federal environmental agency.

"This marks another important milestone in the development of the La Yaqui project. With ongoing exploration success, La Yaqui is growing into one of the most important deposits within the Mulatos District. Combined with its higher grades and recoveries, we expect La Yaqui will be a significant source of low cost production at Mulatos for many years to come," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Construction activities for the phase I development of the La Yaqui mineral reserve are expected to commence later this year with initial production on track for mid-2017.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,300 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including without limitation statements regarding gold grades, potential mineralization, reserves and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Alamos, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to expectations with respect to ongoing exploration, changes in mineral resources and conversion of mineral resources to proven and probable reserves, mining and production costs, timelines with respect to production and other information that is based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Alamos' expectations include, among others, ongoing permitting requirements, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of gold, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Alamos' Annual Information Form and other disclosures of "Rick Factors" by Alamos, available on SEDAR and EDGAR. Although Alamos has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

