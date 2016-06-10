Media Alert: QuickLogic to Present at the 14th Annual International System-on-Chip Conference

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing hubs, announced today that its CTO and Senior VP of Engineering, Dr. Timothy Saxe, will present at the 14th Annual International System-on-Chip (SoC) Conference on October 19-20 in Irvine, CA. This conference is an outstanding platform for the engineering community to discuss emerging challenges and possibilities in the System-on-Chip field. The theme for this year's conference is "Smart SoCs for a Smart World."

Historically, Moore's Law has been used to drive more capability for the same cost, which delivered the powerful GHz CPUs that enabled the digital revolution. However, all that computational capability needs data to feed it, and that requires looking at Moore's law in a different way. Dr. Saxe will discuss how instead of driving more performance for the same cost, Moore's law can be looked at as a way to drive lower cost for the same performance. This lower cost enables the deployment of large and inexpensive sensor networks which deliver the data necessary to transform our lives.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. For more information about QuickLogic, visit .

