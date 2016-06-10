       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Immunovaccine to Present at 2016 BIO Investor Forum

(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Immunovaccine Inc. (TSX: IMV) (OTCQX: IMMVF), a clinical stage vaccine and immunotherapy company, today announced that it will participate in the 2016 , which takes place from October 18-19, 2016 in San Francisco, CA.

is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. PT in the Elizabethan A room on the second floor of the Westin St. Francis Hotel.

The presentation will be available on Immunovaccine's website at following the meeting.

About Immunovaccine

Immunovaccine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and infectious diseases. Immunovaccine develops cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's DepoVax platform, a patented delivery agent that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. Immunovaccine has advanced two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase 1 human clinical trials and is currently conducting a Phase 1/1b study with Incyte Corporation assessing lead cancer therapy, DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy in ovarian cancer, as well as a Phase 2 study in recurrent lymphoma. The Company is also advancing an infectious disease pipeline including innovative vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and currently has clinical projects ongoing to assess the potential of DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus. Connect at .

Immunovaccine Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Company, including access to capital, the successful completion of clinical trials and receipt of all regulatory approvals. Immunovaccine Inc. assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law.

Contacts:


MEDIA
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
(312) 961-2502


INVESTOR RELATIONS
Frederic Ors
Chief Executive Officer
(902) 492-1819



http://www.imvaccine.com/



