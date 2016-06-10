Local Chiropractor Helps Residents Find Relief for Multiple Ailments

Dr. Patrick Owen of Healthy Back Chiropractic, located in Salem, Oregon is a Doctor of Chiropractic that helps people find relief from chronic and/or acute pain, injuries, and multiple other conditions that affect a persons health.

Dr. Owen has been practicing chiropractic medicine as an alternative care practitioner since 1985. He graduated from Western States Chiropractic College and specializes in accident injuries, rehabilitative therapies, and office ergonomics. His Health Ministry provides patients with a wide array of services, therapy options, and non-invasive health procedures.



Dr. Owen believes that health is not the absence of disease but the accomplishment of total wellness. The staff and doctor here work closely with patients through the treatment process and they encourage patients to take an active role in their healing, often prescribing exercises or offering advice for things to do at home.



The chiropractor at Healthy Back Chiropractic understands that no two patients are exactly alike. Though two patients might complain of the same ailment, Dr. Owen knows that the patients could be vastly different. His approach to treating patients encompasses full and thorough examinations, assessments, and evaluations. Patients are asked to provide a complete medical history, answer questions about current ailments or pains, lifestyle, and health goals. The doctor also performs x-rays and further testing for those that require it.



Once the evaluation is complete, the doctor will create a tailored treatment plan which outlines the frequency of visits, cost of services, and therapies to be used. Therapies might include manual adjustments of the spine, massage therapy, nutritional guidance, MyoVision therapy, Scenar therapy, or others.



In addition to spinal issues, Dr. Owen has successfully helped patients suffering from the following conditions: Acid reflux, acne, allergies, ankle pain and injuries, bedwetting (for children), carpal tunnel syndrome, confusion, constipation, digestive issues, dislocation of shoulders and elbows, ear infections, foot problems (plantar fasciitis), headaches, irritability, irritable bowel syndrome, knee pain and injuries, little league elbow, memory issues, migraines, numbness in arms and hands, pregnancy issues, ringing ears, sciatica, shoulder pain and injuries, and sinus infections.





To learn more about Dr. Owen and Healthy Back Chiropractic, visit their website Healthy Back Chiropractic or their Google Plus Page



About:



Healthy Back Chiropractic is a chiropractic office run by Dr. Owen in Salem, OR



Contact:

Dr. Patrick Owen

Healthy Back Chiropractic

Address: 1880 Lancaster Dr. NE, Suite 107 Salem, OR 97305

Phone: 503-589-0700

Website: http://healthybackchiropractic.com/





More information:

http://healthybackchiropractic.com/



Healthy Back Chiropractic

