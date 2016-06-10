Imagin’s Quality Management System Initial Phase complete



(firmenpresse) - Imagins Quality Management System Initial Phase complete



Imagin Medical is the developer of the ultrasensitive i/Blue Imaging System that will establish a new standard of care for urologists in the early detection of bladder cancer through endoscopes.



Vancouver, B.C. and Boston, MA, October 6, 2016 - Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart Stock Exchanges: DPD2) (the Company) announced today that the Companys Quality Plan for compliance with US FDA regulations and International Standard ISO 13485 has been approved by the Companys management team.



The Quality Management System (QMS) will detail the generation and management of all the Companys standard operating procedures, Design History File documents, and all quality records to support the development of the i/Blue Imaging system for the detection of bladder cancer. Design control procedures have been developed and implemented to support and document the prototype development underway at the University of Rochesters Laboratory for Laser Energetics.



During the coming months, the Companys QMS will be expanded to build and document pilot production units in support of initial bench testing and potential pilot clinical studies. Advanced manufacturing documentation for eventual commercialization will be developed as well.



According to Steve Ruggles, Director of QA / RA, Imagin has assembled a team of brilliant scientists, doctors, engineers and seasoned medical device management professionals. Our devices will be designed, tested and manufactured in strict compliance with all design, risk management and documentation requirements of the US FDA and other international regulatory bodies for worldwide marketing.



About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer. Imagins initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, this advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:



Jim Hutchens,



President & CEO



For further information, contact:

Bill Galine, Investor Relations

Telephone: (775) 737-3292

Email: billgaline(at)gmail.com



Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect managements current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Companys control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







