Information Builders Earns Industry Praise for Its WebFOCUS Platform and Commitment to Serving the Midmarket

Company Receives Second XCellence Award This Year and Top Midmarket IT Executive Honor at the 2016 Midsize Enterprise Summit West

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Information Builders, a leader in (BI) and analytics, data integrity, and integration solutions, today announced that it was honored with two accolades at The Channel Company's Midsize Enterprise Summit® (MES) West 2016 Conference. Information Builders' WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform received the XCellence award for Best Midmarket Solution in the Software category. Melissa Treier, the company's vice president of Product Sales and Strategy, was named to the Top Midmarket IT Executives list.

.(at)infobldrs receives top product & executive honors at #MESW16 for its commitment to the midmarket #BI #analytics

Judged by CIOs and senior IT executives attending the event, the MES XCellence awards highlight the best midmarket products, services, programs and presentations. This recognition follows on the heels of Information Builders' Best Midmarket Solution win at MES East earlier this year. WebFOCUS is a flexible, highly scalable solution that is empowering business and technical users at midmarket organizations, such as Amerisure Insurance, Food For The Poor and OFS Brands, with access to data that can help them make better data-driven decisions.

As evidence of the company's commitment to this important market sector, Information Builders rolled out its (BUE) earlier this year. Based on the WebFOCUS enterprise-grade platform, BUE is specifically tailored for non-technical users and analysts at small- to mid-size organizations. The solution enables groups of up to 100 people generate and share reports, charts, documents and dashboards as well as conduct data discovery to identify trends, patterns and opportunities. BUE empowers users to extract value from their data without the need to involve IT and BI developers for their analytical needs.

"We commend Information Builders on this recognition, and can attest to the value the WebFOCUS platform provides mid-size organizations," said Vickie Torregrossa, director of IS, . "WebFOCUS has been a huge time saver for our various users, giving them easy access to information and the ability to create and modify reports on their own. In addition, we are able to quickly and automatically combine data from different systems, including DB2, various FoxPro databases, MS Navision SQL, and Excel, into a single report. WebFOCUS enables us to boost personal productivity and gain data insights that help us to improve the success of our fundraising campaigns."

Information Builders' drive to help mid-size enterprises truly capitalize on their data extends well beyond technology innovation. The Channel Company acknowledged Melissa Treier as a Top Midmarket IT Executive at MES West; she joins this year's list of influential vendor and solution provider executives who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the midmarket.

Information Builders' dedication to this market segment is also demonstrated by its partnerships with other premier vendors, providing solutions tailored to meet the needs of smaller enterprises. The company revealed at MES that it recently , winner of the MES XCellence Award for Best Midmarket Solution in the Hardware category. The joint offering, the Scale Analytics Appliance, combines Information Builders' WebFOCUS BUE software with Scale Computing's hardware in an easy-to-deploy, affordable BI and analytics appliance.

"The applications for BI and analytics -- within and outside of the firewall -- are expanding each day. Midmarket companies must have flexible, agile tools that enable information delivery and exchange across and beyond the enterprise," said Gerald Cohen, president and CEO of Information Builders. "It's also crucial that they be able to engage operational level employees, giving them the ability to make fact-based decisions on the job. This latest recognition speaks to the excellence of our WebFOCUS platform and leadership in helping mid-size enterprises accomplish these key objectives."

To learn more about MES West and the XCellence Awards, visit .

Information Builders provides solutions for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality that help drive performance improvements, innovation, and value. Through one set of powerful products, we enable organizations to serve everyone -- analysts, non-technical users, even partners, customers, and citizens -- with better data and analytics. Our dedication to customer success is unmatched with thousands of organizations relying on us as their trusted partner. Founded in 1975, Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest independent, privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at , follow us on Twitter at , like us on , and visit our page.

Kathleen Moran



Information Builders

(917) 339-6313





Kate Finigan

LEWIS

(781) 761-4500





More information:

http://www.informationbuilders.com



PressRelease by

Information Builders

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 499180

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Information Builders

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease