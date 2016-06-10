Munchery Launches Corporate Lunch Program

Munchery Launches Into the Lunch Market for First Time Through Corporate Munchery@Work Program

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- , the leader in high-quality meal delivery, today announced the launch of its corporate lunch initiative as part of its Munchery(at)Work program. The new initiative allows employees and companies in Munchery's four core markets (San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and New York) to place individualized lunchtime orders through a company account, delivered all at once, but ready to eat at each individual's convenience. This new chapter of the Munchery(at)Work program expands accessibility to our menu, and builds on Munchery's corporate dinner menu option currently available in our same-day delivery markets. This marks Munchery's first entrance into the lunch market.

After an impactful 2016 that included the introduction of a subscription cooking-kit line on the West Coast and expansion of same-day service into Washington D.C., San Diego, Portland and Sacramento, serving customers at a different time of day further adds to the benefits of Munchery. The lunch program will include all of our favorite dinner time offerings from Munchery's incredible chefs nationwide.

"Munchery's mission is to make high-quality food easily accessible to everyone, and this new program will enable employees and companies additional access to convenient, healthier food," said Tri Tran, CEO and Co-Founder of Munchery. "Through this lunch initiative, more people can enjoy chef-made Munchery meals with the highest degree of convenience, and incorporate high-quality meals into their professional lifestyles."

The Munchery(at)Work program benefits both employer and employee. Employers get to optimize work productivity and minimize the limitations of a single catering option. Employees gain more autonomy over their meal choices without time lost making food decisions. Through this program, corporate employees will have the ability to choose what they want to eat, when they want to eat it. To get your company started with Munchery(at)Work, please visit us at munchery.com/corporate for more details.

Munchery is a new kind of food company on a mission to make great food accessible to everyone, everywhere. The team of critically acclaimed chefs prepares a range of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals for all preferences and lifestyles, delivered directly to diners' doors. Munchery currently provides same-day delivery to San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego and Los Angeles metropolitan areas and schedule-ahead delivery to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington, with plans to expand availability to additional cities throughout 2016. For every order placed, Munchery donates a meal to a local food bank. For more information, visit Munchery's , , and .

PressRelease by

Munchery

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 499182

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Munchery

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease