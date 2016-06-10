FTJ FundChoice Hosts a Record 300 Financial Advisor and Investment Strategist Attendees at Its 2016 Advisor Summit

Summit Sponsors Elevated This Year's Event With Impactful Sessions and Keynote Speakers Steven Eisman, Greg Valliere, and Skip Schweiss Captivated the Audience With Dynamic and Interactive Speeches

(firmenpresse) - CINCINNATI, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- , a national turnkey asset management program (TAMP) with over $6B assets under administration, recently hosted over 300 financial advisors and investment strategists at their 2016 Advisor Summit in Cincinnati, OH on September 20-21. With the theme of arming financial advisors with the tools they need to succeed in today's industry and market environment, the 2016 Advisor Summit provided advisors with a packed agenda of industry-leading investment strategists and thought leaders.

The 2016 FTJ FundChoice Advisor Summit sessions ranged from investment strategies that will help advisors navigate through today's market environment to the upcoming Department of Labor Fiduciary Ruling and the future of compliance. Speaker and agenda highlights included,

Keynote , the subject of Michael Lewis' The Big Short and Managing Director at Neuberger Berman, spoke to the 2008 crisis, lessons learned, and held a Q&A session with advisor attendees.

Keynote Chief Global Strategist at Horizon Investments', session, "The Turbulent Election and its Investment Implications."

Keynote , President of TD Ameritrade Trust Company and Managing Director of Advisor Advocacy for TDA Institutional's, interactive session, "DOL Ruling and What It Means for Financial Advisors."

President of Advanced Asset Management Advisors', session, "Finding Opportunities in Today's Challenging Markets."

CEO and President of Toews Corporation's, behavioral finance session, "Case Studies in Opposing the Crowd; FTJFC Advisors That Have Transcended Investor Biases."

CEO of Efficient Market Advisors', economic commentary session.

"The financial advisory industry is truly a community and we at FTJ FundChoice look forward to fostering that community spirit each year at our Advisor Summit," said Dean Cook, President of FTJ FundChoice. "It's a challenging time to be an advisor and events like our Advisor Summit are needed more than ever before as they provide an environment where advisors can network and learn from each other as well as hear from industry leaders. Thanks to help and support of our Summit sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers, we are proud to announce that this years' FTJ FundChoice Advisor Summit broke financial advisor, investment strategist, and media attendance records."

2016 FTJ FundChoice Advisor Summit sponsors included Elite Sponsor TD Ameritrade Institutional, Platinum Sponsors Advanced Asset Management Advisors, Efficient Market Advisors, and Toews Corporation, Gold Sponsors iShares by BlackRock, Litman Gregory, Meeder Investment Management, and Ocean Park Asset Management, Silver Sponsors Abbey Capital, Horizon Investments, and Wilshire, Exhibitors 361 Capital, Absolute Capital, AdvisoryWorld Financial Technology, AQR, Cedar Capital, CLS Investments, Dinsmore Compliance Services, First Affirmative Financial Network, FPA Funds, John Hancock Investments, Ladenburg Thalmann, Main Management, PGR, Putnam Investments, Riskalyze, The Royce Funds, Vanguard, William Blair, and Session Sponsors Orion Advisor Services, and Voya.

InvestmentNews interviewed FTJ FundChoice Advisor Summit speakers and attendees on-camera, live from the event. . To receive updates on next year's Advisor Summit and FTJ FundChoice news, please .

Founded in 2001, FTJ FundChoice, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides advisors access to independent asset allocation strategies and model trading functionality. FTJ FundChoice assists advisors in simplifying their business by absorbing back office tasks, such as trade reconciliation, account administration, fee billing and performance reporting, allowing the advisor to spend more time on revenue-generating activities. For additional information, visit .

