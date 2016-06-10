Miracle(R) Recreation Invites Attendees to Experience the Thrill of the Playground at 2016 NRPA Annual Conference

Zip Line-Inspired Gravity Rail(TM) on Display in Booth #2210

(firmenpresse) - ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Miracle Recreation, one of the nation's leading companies in the design and manufacture of adventure playgrounds, will feature its newly introduced Gravity Rail, a zip line experience bringing the thrill back to the playground, at the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Annual Conference in St. Louis (October 6-7, 2016). Miracle will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2017 and is kicking-off the upcoming milestone at the show.

Visitors to Miracle's booth (#2210) will have the opportunity to engage in a rollercoaster-like experience with Gravity Rail. Inspired by zip lines, the gliding structure features a downward slope with dips and curves adding momentum and excitement to the ride. Gravity Rail, designed for riders ages 5-12, works in two directions, eliminating the need to walk back to the start position, maximizing play time. Children can ride safely in the swing seat, requiring no harness or staff. The flexible design configuration allows the piece to fit seamlessly into any playground layout.

"We're excited to bring joy and excitement back to the playground with Gravity Rail at NRPA," said Mike Sutton, vice president of Sales - Outdoor for PlayPower, Miracle's parent company. "In a world of digital play, it's imperative to entice kids to play outside. By morphing an exciting, challenging zip line-type structure into something that can be utilized every day at the playground, we are encouraging users of all ages to venture outside and play."

Also on display in the booth will be Biba mobile apps and Biba-Activated playgrounds from PlayPower, Miracle's parent company. Biba's mobile games, optimized for PlayPower playgrounds, help families turn screen time into active play. Biba is a mobile game system that blends the digital play that kids love with the active outdoor play and joyful imaginative fun that parents remember from their own childhood.

At NRPA, PlayPower will host a fundraiser benefitting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a non-profit organization raising money for and awareness of childhood cancer. In addition to lemonade sales, PlayPower is pledging to donate $100 to the foundation for every panel purchase.

Founded in 1927, Miracle Recreation Equipment Company is one of the leading commercial playground equipment sources in the nation. For the past 89 years, the company has provided customized solutions for parks, schools, churches, communities and other large-scale projects designed for children of all ages and abilities. With an emphasis on innovation, Miracle strives to put the thrill into play spaces, delivering challenge, excitement, and fun for all. For more information, visit .

PlayPower is a global leader in the recreation industry. The company is headquartered in North Carolina, with manufacturing facilities in Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas, Sweden and the United Kingdom. PlayPower brands include Miracle® Recreation, Little Tikes® Commercial, Playworld®, Soft Play®, HAGS®, EZ Dock® and USA Shade. PlayPower's vision is To Inspire the World to Play through its mission of Creating Outstanding Play Environments for All Ages and Abilities. More information is available at . PlayPower is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Company, LLC and is actively seeking add-on acquisitions.

