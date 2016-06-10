Light Reading's Women in Comms Joins Forces With Knect's Women in TMT at Broadband World Forum

Top Female Executives From Intel, Korn Ferry, TalkTalk and Orange Will Discuss Ideas on How to Retain and Promote Women at the Middle Management Level in the Comms Industry

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Women in Comms (WiC), Light Reading's initiative to provide information, networking, mentorship, access to jobs and support for women in the next-gen communications industry, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Women in TMT KNect event at Broadband World Forum.

For the organization's 11th panel discussion tackling the biggest issues facing women in the workplace today, leading female executives from Intel, Korn Ferry Futurestep, TalkTalk and Orange will be discussing the "middle in the muddle." According to McKinsey & Company, women in the workplace often find themselves grappling with three different scenarios: being unable to enter, stuck in the middle or locked out of the top. WiC's event, its third to take place in London, will focus on why women may get mired in the middle and how to fix the "leaky pipeline" problem for talented women in comms.

Speakers will include Lorna Keane, Engineering Manager, Network Platforms Group, Intel; Erin Callaghan, Managing Consultant, EMEA Advanced Technology, Korn Ferry Futurestep; Alexandra Tempest, Director of Partners, TalkTalk Business; Jehanne Savi, Executive Leader of the All-IP & On-Demand Networks Programs, Orange Corp; and panel moderator Elizabeth Miller Coyne, Light Reading's Managing Editor.

"While it's not uncommon to see females in middle management positions, they often either meet challenges progressing any further or leave the workplace at this time," said WiC Director Sarah Thomas. "This a phenomenon we want to better understand and begin to rectify. Our panelists -- all of whom have crossed the middle management hurtle and are working to help others do so too -- will shed light on how we can fix the comm industry's leaky pipeline. We're looking forward to an enlightening discussion, as always."

This free event will provide both an informal setting for women and men in the industry to meet and network and a forum to exchange ideas, learn and grow. Women in Comms and its members are hosting this networking event on October 18 as part of KNect's Women in TMT meet-up at Broadband World Forum in London, sponsored by Accenture. All attendees are invited to stay for lunch and more great discussions following the WiC event.

For more information and to register to attend the full event, please visit .

Since January of this year, WiC has grown its membership to nearly 40 companies, including the industry's leading service providers, vendors and industry associations. WiC's current member roster includes founding partner Intel Corporation; presenting partners Dell, Flex, Nokia and Sprint; silver partners Ciena, Cisco, CommScope, Fujitsu Network Communications, Hitachi Consulting, Infinera, Netcracker, NetNumber, Parallel Wireless, Redknee and SAP; service provider partners AT&T, Boingo Wireless, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Hyperoptic Ltd., Level 3 Communications, Rogers Communications, TalkTalk PLC, Verizon Communications, Vodafone Americas, Windstream and XO Communications; and partner organizations Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), DFW - Alliance of Technology & Women, IEEE Women in Engineering, Open Networking Lab, Open Networking Foundation, OPNFV, NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association, Small Cell Forum and TM Forum.

To learn more about Women in Comms and to join our efforts in 2017, please contact WiC Director Sarah Thomas at or 913-486-9358.

Women in Comms is an independent organization, launched in January 2016 by Light Reading, with support from the largest comms companies across the globe. The organization focuses on providing information, networking, mentorship, access to jobs and support for women in the next-gen communications industry with the ultimate goals of empowering women, championing change and redressing the industry's gender imbalance.

Women in TMT KNect is an open networking initiative, designed to both support and promote female leaders in tech, media and telco industries. It offers members thought-leadership and speaking opportunities at KNect's world-leading events to raise their profiles and enhance careers.

