Little Tikes Commercial(R) Announces Exclusive Partnership With Unlimited Play(TM) at 2016 NRPA Annual Conference

(firmenpresse) - ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Little Tikes Commercial, one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial grade playground equipment focused on childhood development, today at the 2016 NRPA Annual Conference announced its designation as the preferred industry partner of Unlimited Play, an award-winning non-profit organization helping to plan, design and build fully accessible playgrounds.

Unlimited Play was founded in 2003 by Natalie Blakemore, whose son, Zachary, suffers from a rare genetic central nervous system disease. Experiences on the playground emphasized Zachary's limitations, barriers that prevented him from interacting with other children. After visiting an accessible playground, Blakemore knew she could help other families by starting an organization dedicated to play for all. For more than 13 years, Blakemore and Unlimited Play have helped bring to life inclusive playgrounds that are community centerpieces and a source of inspiration for families of children with special needs.

"Natalie and Zachary remind us that everyone, regardless of ability, deserves to play," said Brett Kidd, director of sales, North America, for Little Tikes Commercial. "We firmly believe in the impact of play on childhood development for all children. Natalie has worked tirelessly advocating for accessible playgrounds and we're excited about partnering with Unlimited Play to bring inclusive play to more communities."

The Unlimited Play executive team led by Blakemore, its executive director and CEO, was looking for a playground equipment supplier that would, most importantly, align with the organization's vision for growth and aid in its mission to expand across North America. It also sought a supplier that already was creating inclusive playground components. After nearly a year-long competitive process, Little Tikes Commercial was awarded a five-year contract from Unlimited Play.

Items offered by Little Tikes Commercial include the Rock'n Ship Glider, a wheelchair accessible glider that features a gentle swaying motion and 70 square feet of deck surface for wheelchairs; Therapeutic Rings that provide upper body exercise and stretching, improving both strength and mobility; and a Talk Tube that allows for downtime, when children need to get away from the noise of the playground while still engaging in one-on-one play, from a distance.

"Little Tikes Commercial understands that playground accessibility means more than ramps, so I'm thrilled to partner with the company, creating environments where limitations are forgotten and differences are celebrated," said Blakemore. "Inclusive play is at the heart of Little Tike's designs. Together, we'll develop destination playgrounds that will greatly impact communities for generations to come."

Learn more about the partnership by visiting the Little Tikes Commercial booth, #2210, at NRPA.

Little Tikes Commercial is one of the largest manufacturers of commercial grade playground equipment in the world. The Little Tikes Commercial brand is recognized internationally as an expert in the developmental benefits of play for children. For more than 30 years the company has been providing the highest levels of quality, safety and service to customers across a variety of market sectors such as municipal parks, public and private schools, faith based organizations, daycare and early childhood development centers. At Little Tikes Commercial we know outdoor play is essential to the development of all children, of all ages and abilities. Find out more about how Little Tikes Commercial promotes healthy minds and bodies for all children through active outdoor play.

PlayPower is a global leader in the recreation industry. The company is headquartered in North Carolina, with manufacturing facilities in Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas, Sweden and the United Kingdom. PlayPower brands include Miracle® Recreation, Little Tikes® Commercial, Playworld®, Soft Play®, HAGS®, EZ Dock® and USA Shade. PlayPower's vision is To Inspire the World to Play through its mission of Creating Outstanding Play Environments for All Ages and Abilities. More information is available at . PlayPower is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Company, LLC and is actively seeking add-on acquisitions.

Jennifer Leckstrom



RoseComm for Little Tikes Commercial

215-681-0770

Little Tikes Commercial

