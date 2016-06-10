WaveMaker RAD Platform Accelerates Hybrid Mobile App Development, Offering Seamless Integration With Cloud and Traditional Systems

WaveMaker Expands Its API-Centric Approach to Mobile AppDev, Allowing Greater Choice and Flexibility in Developing and Delivering Mobile Apps

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- WaveMaker, Inc., a leading enterprise Rapid Application Development Platform company, today announced a significant upgrade to its platform, enabling greater choice and flexibility in integrating mobile apps with external as well as internal data and services.

WaveMaker now supports integration of apps with REST-enabled APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) developed on any technology stack, including Java, .Net, Python, PHP, Node.js or Ruby. This eliminates the need to deploy or manage additional server-side components, required to access data from existing systems independent of the technology stack.

Using these new capabilities from WaveMaker, enterprises can now develop employee and customer-centric mobile apps rapidly while making use of valuable data residing in on-premises as well as cloud systems.

To enable a mobile IT workforce to access customer, financial and business data, it is common practice for modern enterprises to adopt a hybrid model for deploying business services across on-premises and cloud deployments. WaveMaker bridges the barrier between traditional systems and newer cloud-based investments, through an API-based integration approach for building mobile applications, leveraging existing infrastructure.

Integration is often complex and accounts for the largest part of the effort of delivering an enterprise mobile app. Using its unique drag and drop approach, WaveMaker enables a high-productivity and agile approach for delivering front-end features, combined with seamless back-end integration.

WaveMaker has also updated its powerful API Designer to automate the creation of new REST APIs for custom business logic, legacy services, and non-rest endpoints, further simplifying the integration of mobile applications into the network. This first-in-industry development allows developers to focus their efforts and innovation on application design, rather than divert their attention to integration challenges.

"The growth in mobile-app deployment remains virtually unrestrained," said Vijay Pullur, CEO of WaveMaker. "The market opportunity is immense, and the cloud has enabled the deployment of powerful new hybrid mobile applications at an unprecedented rate. If any barrier remains, it's the complexity of integrating new apps on the network. WaveMaker continues to eliminate complexities, ensuring that developers can not only build, but swiftly deploy, their apps in the environment of their choice, making the challenges of back-end integration a thing of the past."

While challenged to accelerate the delivery of new mobile applications, enterprises face ever-greater security risks. Unlike other RAD platform providers, WaveMaker extends security beyond the application and to the APIs that allow multiple applications to integrate and interoperate using Single Sign-on.

WaveMaker now extends security to mobile applications. Mobile apps are protected from external threats like Cross Site Scripting (XSS) and forging attacks (XSRF), with policy-based filtering mechanisms in place. Support for OAuth 2.0 authorization protocol enables seamless integration of mobile applications with third-party cloud services, preserving identity and trust.

Also, WaveMaker supports Single Sign-on integration with federated identity systems using CAS (Central Authentication Server) and SAML, enabling consistent security across diverse set of mobile applications.

"Security should just work," added Vijay Pullur. "Developers need to focus squarely on their applications, taking every measure to ensure consistent high performance, while knowing they can trust their app dev platform to deliver bullet-proof security."

For more information on RAD application development or professional services from WaveMaker, visit

WaveMaker's software platform revolutionizes how enterprises build, deliver and manage modern custom applications, improving business agility and fostering innovation. WaveMaker leverages the latest trends and technologies in Rapid App Development (RAD) such as multi-device auto-responsive interfaces and componentized app assembly, Docker for app-optimized container deployment on private infrastructures, and APIs and Microservices Architecture (MSA) for scalable integration. WaveMaker, Inc., a Pramati Technologies company, is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with offices in Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit , or like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Gary Good





(415) 800-5391

PressRelease by

WaveMaker

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 499193

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: WaveMaker

Stadt: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA





Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease