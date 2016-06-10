Resumption to Trade and Continued Listing Requirements Notice

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Karsten Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KAY) ("Karsten" or the "Company") reports that, further to the Company's press release dated September 28, its shares will be brought back to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 11, 2016.

The Exchange has advised the Company that it currently does not meet Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements (CLR) because it does not have an interest in a property or business and that it must provide a submission to the Exchange that it meets the applicable Tier 2 CLR on or before January 31, 2017. The Exchange will transfer the Company's listing to NEX if the Company does not satisfy the Exchange that it meets the Tier 2 CLR by that deadline.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Karsten Energy Corp.

Murray Oliver

President and Chief Executive Officer

604-687-0888

Karsten Energy Corp.

