OnFaith Relaunches as Faith-Based Content Platform Following Acquisition by Deily.org

Media Platform to Provide Enhanced Resources for Faith and Spirituality Content and Discussion Under Advisory of OnFaith Founder Sally Quinn and Co-Moderator Jon Meacham

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Deily.org announced today the acquisition of OnFaith from Faithstreet.com as part of its continual mission to provide a unique online resource for religious and faith-based content. OnFaith, formerly Sally Quinn of the Washington Post's feature section for religion and faith online, is now positioned to be the premier brand associated with discussions of faith and spirituality on the web.

As part of the relaunch of , the site will take on Deily.org's member-generated engagement and marketplace model and retain OnFaith's top-notch curated content from powerhouse voices such as President Barack Obama, Deepak Chopra, Noor Al-Hussein and T.D. Jakes. The site is intended to serve as a social engagement platform that offers users a set of interactive tools to build a community where people are encouraged to talk openly about their spirituality and find meaning in their lives. In addition to user-generated content, the site also draws upon expertly curated content from nationally and internationally recognized voices, including essays, videos and interviews -- making OnFaith the online community and resource for faith and spirituality.

"Over the last three years, FaithStreet has envisioned OnFaith as a standalone brand, aimed at educating the world with thoughtful, faith-focused writing," said Sean Coughlin, CEO of FaithStreet. "FaithStreet believes that Deily is uniquely positioned to fulfill the vision started by the brilliant Sally Quinn and expanded on by the FaithStreet team."

Coughlin and Deily CEO, Shawn Bose, formerly of Austin-based uShip, coordinated the sale and merger. Sally Quinn, founder of OnFaith, formerly of The Washington Post, will join the company, along with its original co-moderator Jon Meacham, of Random House, formerly Newsweek. Both Quinn and Meacham will serve as members of the company's Advisory Board and Bose will remain CEO.

"So many people I know -- politicians, business leaders, friends and family -- are looking for something meaningful in their lives, but don't want to go out there to find it alone," said Quinn. "When I realized we could use technology to build a community for them, I had a vision of OnFaith becoming the online place for these kinds of important connections."

For more information about the company and to experience the unique online community and resource, please visit .

Deily was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2014 as an online space away from the everyday noise where people could dig deeper and keep growing on their search for meaning. It served as a user-driven content platform with social following capabilities. It was relaunched as OnFaith.com in September 2016.

Sally Quinn founded OnFaith at the Washington Post in 2006 with the goal of establishing the site as the "pre-eminent feature on religion on the Web." From that time, through its acquisition by the New York-based company FaithStreet in 2013, OnFaith introduced readers to people who put faith and spirituality in a global perspective: from Queen Rania of Jordan to Eboo Patel to writers like Reza Aslan and Karen Armstrong.

FaithStreet is a technology company that helps over 21,000 faith communities reach newcomers and increase giving. Add your congregation today at .

