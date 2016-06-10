Westernacher expands its practice in India

The complete take-over and integration of our joint venture in India expands Westernacher's delivery capabilities for Implementation and Application Management Services across length&breadth of SAP solutions, for Indian and global customers

(PresseBox) - After three successful years of developing a joint venture with AGT in India, Westernacher has acquired the remaining 50% to make its Indian practice 100% Westernacher.

The strategic move to strengthen the Westernacher team with more than 30 highly-skilled consultants based in India significantly expands two of Westernacher?s key service areas: offshore delivery of SAP-based projects and SAP Application Management Services (AMS). The Indian Westernacher Team also plays a central role in both the development of innovative solutions to optimize business processes and the acceleration of solution implementation.

?The quality of the team we established in India and the value of offering such high quality consultants seamlessly to our customers worldwide as well as to the Indian market was very convincing,? said Benjamin Dewilde, Westernacher?s CEO. ?The large factory-like Indian systems integrators have created a reputation of the Indian IT industry of high fluctuation and mismatches with European customer expectations. Our Westernacher India team has proven that we can offer a decisively different performance. Over the first two years of our operations we have shown that our team in India achieves the highest standards of professionality, excellence and reliability.?

Westernacher India delivers consultancy, systems implementation and support services in SAP ERP and SAP SCM topics such as SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM), SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM), SAP Service Parts Planning (SAP SPP) and SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) and is focusing on innovative SAP topics such as S/4 HANA, IoT, Fiori and Hybris.

Westernacher, India is set to expand exponentially to fuel Consulting group?s global SAP opportunities and help penetrate our business further in middle east & Asia pacific.



Founded in 1969, Westernacher Consulting operates worldwide with regionally present consultants in Europe, Asia and the Americas. With more than 400 consultants Westernacher provides global business and SAP consulting, serving medium-to-large size enterprises striving for innovation, operational excellence and profitable, sustainable growth. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, Westernacher Consulting is the global leader in business process and technology innovation.







Company information / Profile:

Founded in 1969, Westernacher Consulting operates worldwide with regionally present consultants in Europe, Asia and the Americas. With more than 400 consultants Westernacher provides global business and SAP consulting, serving medium-to-large size enterprises striving for innovation, operational excellence and profitable, sustainable growth. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, Westernacher Consulting is the global leader in business process and technology innovation.





Date: 10/06/2016 - 14:13

Language: English

News-ID 499198

Character count: 2655

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dr. Westernacher&Partner Unternehmensberatung AG

Stadt: Heidelberg





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease