Valterra Closes Private Placements

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Valterra Resource Corporation ("Valterra") (TSX VENTURE: VQA) reported today that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 23,674,000 Units of the Company ("Units") at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$1,183,700. The placement consisted of 7,090,000 Flow-through Units and 16,584,000 Non Flow-through Units. Each Flow-through Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant can purchase one Share at a price of CDN$0.10 per Share for a period of 5 years. Each Non Flow-through Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant can purchase one Share at a price of CDN$0.10 per Share for a period of 5 years. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day following the closing of the Offering.

Finders' fees and commissions may be paid by Valterra in relation to this issuance.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used for corporate purposes and to fund costs associated with exploration on -the Swift Katie Project described below. The proposed exploration program, currently underway, will consist of up to 1500 metres of drilling in four to five core holes which will target offsets of high-grade gold intercepts from 2014 drilling on the property which returned a 3.5m interval averaging 13.3g/t gold, 201g/t silver and 0.33% copper in hole SK14-002. The gold-enriched mineralization was returned from a sulphide rich shear approximately 165 metres below surface and is open in all directions. Drilling will test both up dip and along strike of the high-grade intercept in order better define the orientation of the mineralization and geological setting.

The Swift Katie Property

Swift Katie is a 100% owned project consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims, covering over 80 square kilometres within a geologically favorable and highly metallogenic area of BC that historically has hosted several important mining camps. Drilling to date on the Katie zone has identified three accumulations of semi continuous Cu-Au mineralization over a 1,800m cumulative strike length. Previous work by Valterra has identified eight prospectiveinfill holes totaling 2,600m which, when completed, would significantly enhance both the size and continuity of the mineralized zone. Widespread Cu-in-soil anomalies suggest several additional untested targets.

Drilling on the property in 2014 focused on the southern and more gold-enriched "Swift" portion of the claims and returned a 3.5m interval of 13.3g/t gold, 201g/t silver and 0.33% copper, within hole SK14-002.

The high-grade gold-silver vein intercepts at the Swift target warrants further exploration and follow-up, as previous work on the zone focused primarily on the large-scale copper-gold porphyry potential. Gold mineralization at Swift is associated with pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite veins at the contact between an andesite volcanic unit and a diorite intrusive, and sit within a much broader zone containing elevated copper and lead. The package may reflect a transitional environment from a porphyry to an epithermal system and shows some similarity to styles of mineralization identified in the historic Rossland Mining Camp (Past Production: 2.7 M oz/Au; 3.4M oz/Ag and 120Mlbs Cu) located just 25km to the west of the property.

The results support the Company's belief of a widespread gold-enriched, transitional-epithermal system at the Swift target and a large alkali porphyry system at the Katie target. Further work may continue to expand the known mineral systems and over a half dozen targets which remain to be tested on the property.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral property located in British Columbia. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits, in regions with excellent infrastructure.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo., is the non-independent Qualified Person for Valterra Resource Corporation responsible for reviewing and approving the technical content presented in this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Valterra Resource Corporation

