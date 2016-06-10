Unified Office Issued Patent for Its Award Winning Visual Performance Suite Analytics Offering for Their Total Connect NowSM Managed Hybrid Cloud Communications Service

Patent Covers Innovations in Display Screen, Call Center Performance and Graphical User Interface Technologies

(firmenpresse) - NASHUA, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- ., a leading managed services provider offering hybrid cloud-based virtual communications services and , announced today that the US Patent Office has issued a patent for the technology that forms the foundation of their (VPS), which Unified Office customers are using now. U.S. Design Patent Number D766,302 covers the technology used in Unified Office's Display Screen, Advanced Call Center Performance Analytics and Graphical User Interface.

"We are pleased to receive this patent from the US Patent Office. It is further testimony to the unique innovations that we are bringing to a maturing unified communications, Telecom and VoIP marketplace as more and more companies struggle with the necessary replacement of their legacy VoIP and PBX platforms," said Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder of Unified Office. "Helping businesses cope with the rapid pace of technological and behavioral changes in the marketplace is paramount to what we do."

Visual Performance Suite provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance and take immediate actions and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. With its own patent pending, is an innovative, easy to use managed communications service that integrates voice communications, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and business analytics tools for the SMB to better manage their operations.

Unified Office delivers the most adaptable managed communications service platform on the market today with the highest levels of service quality, reliability and innovation. TCN provides an at-a-glance view of customer service responsiveness in real-time, as well as on-demand and scheduled reporting for any store, or combination of stores, all accessible remotely via the Visual Performance Suite's web-enabled Manager's Portal.

Unified Office customers who have deployed Total Connect Now with the Visual Performance Suite have seen the following benefits:

The ability to see and react more quickly to changing business conditions

Increased customer satisfaction and retention

Increased revenue and profitability

Unified Office takes total responsibility for its customers' business communications services. Proactive service monitoring and backup around the clock ensures a worry-free experience. With extensive interoperability testing, users can rest assured that their service provides outstanding reliability and is available whenever and wherever they need it.

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based hybrid cloud managed Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office's Total Connect Now service architecture was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office's unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing (HQR) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity "shadowing" to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links. For more information visit .

