Under the title Russia 2017  Moscow and Golden Ring has just published the calendar of the German globetrotter Jan Balster.

calendar - Russia 2017  Moscow and Golden Ring

The mighty churches of the "Golden Ring" always interest the traveler. The old Russian architecture shows the variable past of Russia. There is the architecture in Moscow and in many cities at the river Wolga. The observer succumbs to the fascination of outstanding photographies that is sedate in scene optimally.



Each leaf of the calendar is printed on both sides, a photography is in the upper area and in the low part of the calendars of the respective month. Additionally, spaces present themselves there for own enrollments sufficiently.



Jan Balster

Russia 2016  Moscow and Golden Ring

Price: ca. 24,00 US-Dollars or 18 Pounds Sterling,

Scope: 26 pages, 12 photographies,

Duration: 12 months

Initially-date: 1. January 2017

Format: 11 x 17, 28 x 42 cm

Production: coil binding, full-color interior ink

Lulu publishing house



Available in the Internet: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/trotter







http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/trotter



As globetrotters seeks the authentic he in the country and in the human being... , Sächsische Zeitung / Germany

Photography, for him, is more than a profession - it is a passion. Jan Balster, from Dresden, Germany, is a freelance writer, travelling journalist and professional photographer, who prefers to work with simple analogue equipment. He is particularly interested in black and white photography and in FineArt prints. He is on the constant look-out for intense, lingering moments of experience - moments that prevail and continue to fascinate for many years.

About his trips to Russia and Central-Asia as well as plans, he informs on his Homepage: http://www.auf-weltreise.de



Under other has published from him:

Jan Balster: Mongolia - reports from the country of the myths; February, 2015; ISBN: 978-3-7347-6312-0; 120 sides; 24 s/w photographs; 8.99 euros



Jan Balster: Siberia  reports from Russia, the empire of the legends; November 2013; ISBN: 978-3-7322-8689-8; 120 sides; 41 s/w photographs; 9.99 euros



Jan Balster: Uzbekistan - reports from the country of the fairy tales; August 2012; ISBN: 978-3-8482-1826-4; 120 sides; 57 s/w photographs; 9.99 euros



Jan Balster; On foot from Dresden to Dublin  3100 kilometers on foot and without money through Europe; ISBN-13: 978-3-89793-124-4; 14,90 Euro; 294 pages with 100 illustrations; Berlin 2006; Language: German; edition ost/ Verlag am Park



Co-Author with the Self-Trip-Handbook ; Peter Meyer publishing house; 4.Auflage; July 2005; 16,95 Euro; Language: German; contributions: Eastern Europe, Russia and central-Asia



Jan Balster

Jan Balster

Kaiserdamm 19

14057 Berlin

Tel:030-3216375

jan-balster (AT) auf-weltreise.de

http://www.auf-weltreise.de

http://www.auf-weltreise-shop.de

Jan Balster

