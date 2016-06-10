       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Manufacturing & Production


Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH implements target Idea Management

ID: 499215
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(PresseBox) - Key Figures in Idea Management
At present, the company reports a rate of 0.4 ideas per employee annually and a realization rate of approximately 75%. This results in a net return of approximately ?3,000 per idea rewarded. That corresponds to a net use of ?900 per employee per year.
The relationship of net use to premiums is 9:1.
Reasons for Implementing target Idea Management
The existing software solution was outdated and out of maintenance.
It was necessary to choose a software that was able to support the existing processes as well as have deep integration with the existing system running SAP ERP Human Capital Management software.
The integration of target software in the existing employee self-service portal and use of a familiar user interface were further aspects supporting the decision to go with target.
Go-Live of target Idea Management
In March 2014, the new idea management went online at Wincor Nixdorf.
All existing roles in the idea management process as well as the basic process flow were now mapped together in one online workflow. This included the two established process models at Wincor Nixdorf, the supervisor model, and centralized idea management in one tool functioning as one system.
The submitter, reviewer, person responsible for realization, team lead, employee?s manager (supervisor), and idea management committee with employee representation roles are now completely integrated into the process.
Valuation, Results, Summary
The implementation of a new solution that went deep into the process level and had to cover a number of areas and perspectives always takes consummate effort. Thanks to the excellent cooperation with target and the early involvement of all relevant areas (reporting, HR, IT) at Wincor Nixdorf, the project came to a successful conclusion.
"The implementation of the target solution resulted in a noticeable reduction of processing times. Mapping the entire workflow electronically and the easy-to-use interface were the keys to success.?


Quote: Wilfried Peters, Head of Global Idea Management.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/06/2016 - 15:09
Language: English
News-ID 499215
Character count: 2284
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: target software solution GmbH
Stadt: Walldorf


Number of hits: 57

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Manufacturing & Production




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.780
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 16
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 237


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z