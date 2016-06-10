Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH implements target Idea Management

(PresseBox) - Key Figures in Idea Management

At present, the company reports a rate of 0.4 ideas per employee annually and a realization rate of approximately 75%. This results in a net return of approximately ?3,000 per idea rewarded. That corresponds to a net use of ?900 per employee per year.

The relationship of net use to premiums is 9:1.

Reasons for Implementing target Idea Management

The existing software solution was outdated and out of maintenance.

It was necessary to choose a software that was able to support the existing processes as well as have deep integration with the existing system running SAP ERP Human Capital Management software.

The integration of target software in the existing employee self-service portal and use of a familiar user interface were further aspects supporting the decision to go with target.

Go-Live of target Idea Management

In March 2014, the new idea management went online at Wincor Nixdorf.

All existing roles in the idea management process as well as the basic process flow were now mapped together in one online workflow. This included the two established process models at Wincor Nixdorf, the supervisor model, and centralized idea management in one tool functioning as one system.

The submitter, reviewer, person responsible for realization, team lead, employee?s manager (supervisor), and idea management committee with employee representation roles are now completely integrated into the process.

Valuation, Results, Summary

The implementation of a new solution that went deep into the process level and had to cover a number of areas and perspectives always takes consummate effort. Thanks to the excellent cooperation with target and the early involvement of all relevant areas (reporting, HR, IT) at Wincor Nixdorf, the project came to a successful conclusion.

"The implementation of the target solution resulted in a noticeable reduction of processing times. Mapping the entire workflow electronically and the easy-to-use interface were the keys to success.?



Quote: Wilfried Peters, Head of Global Idea Management.





