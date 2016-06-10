Marathon Petroleum Corporation to announce 2016 third-quarter financial results Oct. 27

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2016 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) will

host a conference call Thursday, Oct. 27, at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss 2016 third-

quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to

provide an update on company operations.



MPC participants will be Gary R. Heminger, chairman, president and chief

executive officer; Tim Griffith, senior vice president and chief financial

officer; and other senior executives. The call will be hosted by Lisa Wilson,

director of investor relations.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-800-447-0521

(confirmation number 43396863) or by visiting MPC's website at

http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2016 Third-Quarter

Financial Results" link. Replays of the conference call will be available on the

company's website through Wednesday, Nov. 9. Financial information, including

the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available

online.







About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of

approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system.

Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,400 independently owned

retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary,

owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with

approximately 2,770 convenience stores in 22 states. MPC owns, leases or has

ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product

pipelines and more than 5,000 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids

(NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants,

13 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.



Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream

master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational

flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products

efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service

businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast

regions.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071

Teresa Homan (419) 421-2965



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Katie Merx (419) 672-5159









