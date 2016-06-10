       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Marathon Petroleum Corporation to announce 2016 third-quarter financial results Oct. 27

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2016 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) will
host a conference call Thursday, Oct. 27, at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss 2016 third-
quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to
provide an update on company operations.

MPC participants will be Gary R. Heminger, chairman, president and chief
executive officer; Tim Griffith, senior vice president and chief financial
officer; and other senior executives. The call will be hosted by Lisa Wilson,
director of investor relations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-800-447-0521
(confirmation number 43396863) or by visiting MPC's website at
http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2016 Third-Quarter
Financial Results" link. Replays of the conference call will be available on the
company's website through Wednesday, Nov. 9. Financial information, including
the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available
online.



###



About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of
approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system.
Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,400 independently owned
retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary,
owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with
approximately 2,770 convenience stores in 22 states. MPC owns, leases or has
ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product
pipelines and more than 5,000 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids
(NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants,
13 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.


Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream
master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational
flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products
efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service
businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast
regions.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071
Teresa Homan (419) 421-2965

Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521
Katie Merx (419) 672-5159




MPC Earnings Call Announcement:
http://hugin.info/147922/R/2047166/765267.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation via GlobeNewswire






http://www.marathonpetroleum.com/



Date: 10/06/2016 - 15:07
Language: English
News-ID 499220
Character count: 3260
Firma: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Stadt: Findlay, Ohio


Number of hits: 58

