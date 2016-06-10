BroadGroup: New Nordic Market Report Shows Region is Positioning as a Giant European Data Hub

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Stockholm/London 6 October 2016: New research from International data centre
analyst, BroadGroup, suggests that the Nordic markets are positioning as a giant
European Data Hub, based on the abundance of green power available, supported by
low energy taxation, increased connectivity and a stable economic environment.
The key findings of the new Data Center Nordic II report (http://www.broad-
group.com/reports/data-center-nordics-ii) which covers 6 markets in the region:
Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Estonia, will be presented at the
Datacloud Nordic conference to be held in Stockholm on the 20(th) October 2016.
(http://www.datacloudnordic.com). Local and international investors will meet
major industry leaders to participate in sessions and panel discussions on
what's hot for investors as well as gain insight into the industry opportunities
and challenges in the Nordic region.
BroadGroup research analysts reviewed current data center developments revealing
a changing picture over the past twelve months and suggests that m2 space across
the region will increase by more than 34% by the end of this year. Available
power - all based on renewable resources - will increase by a similar level
across the period.
Steve Wallage, head of BroadGroup Consulting said: "Overseas investment by the
likes of Google, Apple, Yandex and Facebook have strongly impacted the region
and influenced the emergence of local digital eco systems. However, they must
also create a solid regional identity to attract the large global customers."
Jeffrey Krogh, managing director, BNP Paribas - Media and Telecom Sector added:
"In a world of increasing uncertainty, investors are looking towards the Nordic
region for investment opportunities as the respective countries provide a solid
economic backdrop. Data Centres are increasingly seen as essential
infrastructure. The asset class supports the increasing digitalisation of the
economies - an area where the Nordic countries have always been at the
forefront."
Conference delegates will hear from financial experts on Global finance and M&A
opportunities for Data Center and cloud. They include Sicco Boomsma, Director,
Structured Finance, ING Bank, John Eland, Data Centre Investments, AXA
Investment Managers and Tom Wells, Partner, Arma Partners.
Philip Low, managing director, BroadGroup said: "The conference is attracting
interest not only from Nordic organisations wanting to know how to address the
many challenges that confront companies adapting to a cloud environment, but
also international enterprises and investors who perceive growth and development
opportunities across the key regional markets."
For more information:
To register to attend BroadGroup' Datacloud Nordic conference visit
http://www.datacloudnordic.com
To buy Data Center Nordic II report visit
http://www.broad-group.com/reports/data-center-nordics-ii
PR Contact
Julia Vockrodt, julia(at)vp-pr.com, +447710942943 or
Silja Ingham, silja(at)vp-pr.com, +447792 949971
About BroadGroup
BroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services company.
Established in 2002, the company has achieved recognition and growth through
delivering quality research and insight in a number of niche and emerging areas
of the telecommunications and technology sector. Its Data Centre and Cloud
practice is now the market leader in providing commercial due diligence,
research and analysis for the sector. The company's events portfolio includes
the Datacloud, Awards, Finance and Investment Forum and Dark Fibre Convention
brands which deliver high quality international networking and business
opportunity events. http://www.broad-group.com/
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BroadGroup via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.broad-group.com/
Date: 10/06/2016 - 15:30
Language: English
News-ID 499224
Character count: 4509
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: BroadGroup
Stadt: London
Number of hits: 57
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.780
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|249
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.