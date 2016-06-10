BroadGroup: New Nordic Market Report Shows Region is Positioning as a Giant European Data Hub

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Stockholm/London 6 October 2016: New research from International data centre

analyst, BroadGroup, suggests that the Nordic markets are positioning as a giant

European Data Hub, based on the abundance of green power available, supported by

low energy taxation, increased connectivity and a stable economic environment.



The key findings of the new Data Center Nordic II report (http://www.broad-

group.com/reports/data-center-nordics-ii) which covers 6 markets in the region:

Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Estonia, will be presented at the

Datacloud Nordic conference to be held in Stockholm on the 20(th) October 2016.

(http://www.datacloudnordic.com). Local and international investors will meet

major industry leaders to participate in sessions and panel discussions on

what's hot for investors as well as gain insight into the industry opportunities

and challenges in the Nordic region.



BroadGroup research analysts reviewed current data center developments revealing

a changing picture over the past twelve months and suggests that m2 space across

the region will increase by more than 34% by the end of this year. Available

power - all based on renewable resources - will increase by a similar level

across the period.



Steve Wallage, head of BroadGroup Consulting said: "Overseas investment by the

likes of Google, Apple, Yandex and Facebook have strongly impacted the region

and influenced the emergence of local digital eco systems. However, they must

also create a solid regional identity to attract the large global customers."



Jeffrey Krogh, managing director, BNP Paribas - Media and Telecom Sector added:

"In a world of increasing uncertainty, investors are looking towards the Nordic

region for investment opportunities as the respective countries provide a solid

economic backdrop. Data Centres are increasingly seen as essential



infrastructure. The asset class supports the increasing digitalisation of the

economies - an area where the Nordic countries have always been at the

forefront."



Conference delegates will hear from financial experts on Global finance and M&A

opportunities for Data Center and cloud. They include Sicco Boomsma, Director,

Structured Finance, ING Bank, John Eland, Data Centre Investments, AXA

Investment Managers and Tom Wells, Partner, Arma Partners.



Philip Low, managing director, BroadGroup said: "The conference is attracting

interest not only from Nordic organisations wanting to know how to address the

many challenges that confront companies adapting to a cloud environment, but

also international enterprises and investors who perceive growth and development

opportunities across the key regional markets."



For more information:

To register to attend BroadGroup' Datacloud Nordic conference visit

http://www.datacloudnordic.com

To buy Data Center Nordic II report visit

http://www.broad-group.com/reports/data-center-nordics-ii



PR Contact

Julia Vockrodt, julia(at)vp-pr.com, +447710942943 or

Silja Ingham, silja(at)vp-pr.com, +447792 949971



About BroadGroup

BroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services company.

Established in 2002, the company has achieved recognition and growth through

delivering quality research and insight in a number of niche and emerging areas

of the telecommunications and technology sector. Its Data Centre and Cloud

practice is now the market leader in providing commercial due diligence,

research and analysis for the sector. The company's events portfolio includes

the Datacloud, Awards, Finance and Investment Forum and Dark Fibre Convention

brands which deliver high quality international networking and business

opportunity events. http://www.broad-group.com/













This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: BroadGroup via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.broad-group.com/



PressRelease by

BroadGroup

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 499224

Character count: 4509

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BroadGroup

Stadt: London





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease