MPLX LP to announce 2016 third-quarter financial results Oct. 27

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2016 - MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), a master limited partnership

sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference

call Thursday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss 2016 third-quarter financial

results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on

partnership operations.



MPLX participants will be Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive

officer; Donald C. Templin, president; Pamela K.M. Beall, executive vice

president and chief financial officer; and other senior executives. The call

will be hosted by Lisa Wilson, director of investor relations.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671

(confirmation number 43396866) or by visiting MPLX's website at

http://www.mplx.com and clicking on the "2016 Third-Quarter Financial Results"

link in the "News & Headlines" section. Financial information, including the

earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available

online. Replays of the conference call will be available on the partnership's

website through Wednesday, Nov. 9.



About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in

2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire

midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering,

processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation,

fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and the

transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of common

carrier crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf

Coast regions of the United States, an inland marine business, a butane storage



cavern located in West Virginia with approximately 1 million barrels of storage

capacity, crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with

approximately 4.5 million barrels of available storage capacity, a barge dock

facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product

throughput capacity, and gathering and processing assets that include more than

5,000 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 54 gas processing plants, 13 NGL

fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071

Teresa Homan (419) 421-2965



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Katie Merx (419) 672-5159





MPLX Earnings Call Announcement:

http://hugin.info/155038/R/2047167/765265.pdf







