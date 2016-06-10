MPLX LP to announce 2016 third-quarter financial results Oct. 27

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2016 - MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), a master limited partnership
sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference
call Thursday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss 2016 third-quarter financial
results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on
partnership operations.
MPLX participants will be Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive
officer; Donald C. Templin, president; Pamela K.M. Beall, executive vice
president and chief financial officer; and other senior executives. The call
will be hosted by Lisa Wilson, director of investor relations.
Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671
(confirmation number 43396866) or by visiting MPLX's website at
http://www.mplx.com and clicking on the "2016 Third-Quarter Financial Results"
link in the "News & Headlines" section. Financial information, including the
earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available
online. Replays of the conference call will be available on the partnership's
website through Wednesday, Nov. 9.
###
About MPLX LP
MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in
2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire
midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering,
processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation,
fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and the
transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.
Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of common
carrier crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf
Coast regions of the United States, an inland marine business, a butane storage
cavern located in West Virginia with approximately 1 million barrels of storage
capacity, crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with
approximately 4.5 million barrels of available storage capacity, a barge dock
facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product
throughput capacity, and gathering and processing assets that include more than
5,000 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 54 gas processing plants, 13 NGL
fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071
Teresa Homan (419) 421-2965
Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521
Katie Merx (419) 672-5159
MPLX Earnings Call Announcement:
http://hugin.info/155038/R/2047167/765265.pdf
